Former Soviet invasion, war of ideology or strategic stationing?

Basically, each state sets its long and short term foreign policies, based on its security, strategic, economic, political and military interests. Without doubt, one should not expect that the main goals of foreign policy of a country, stay stable and not see any change in various circumstances. So sometimes, we have to take into consideration the factors and variables to describe and analyze the behavior of governments in terms of pursuing their foreign policy. The Soviet invasion of Afghanistan is one of such behavior which is mainly considered rare. Precisely, 37 years ago, on 6th of Jadi 1358 ( 27 Dec 1979) the Red Army of Former Soviet Union, overthrew the then president of Afghanistan Hafizullah Amin by sending more than 130 thousands soldiers to Afghanistan exposing the black page of aggression and hegemony in contemporary history of our country. Immediately, with the Soviet invasion, a large number of resistance cores formed against them and warmed the battlefields against the Red Army. This is why the Soviets invaded to Afghanistan drawing deliberately the space to the USA to take revenge of the Vietnam defeat, raises a lot of questions. This aggression after 38 years, has its impacts and still the main victim of it is the innocent people of Afghanistan. In addition, several factors forced the Soviets to invade Afghanistan including: growing concerns over Iran’s newly revolutionary regime and Kremlin’s influence in southern parts of this country, taking hostage of US citizens in Tehran with growing concerns over possible attacks of the US to Iran, intentions to access to the oil areas of the Persian Gulf and warm waters, possibility of overthrowing of Marxist regime of Kabul and replacing of it to an Islamic political system, fear from China due to its proximity to the west, diverting of public opinion from internal political and economic problems to foreign affairs and carrying out maneuvers by some members of communist party for succession after the president Brezhnev. Based on the above mentioned reasons which are the basic factors of soviet aggression to Afghanistan, it must be considered that the world countries’ foreign policy varies due to different factors and components. In addition, in particular, regarding soviet soldiers withdrawal from Afghanistan, one should take into consideration, the economic, social, geopolitics, political and ideological needs. Besides, above mentioned components, sometimes, sudden shifts in political systems such as revolution or coup d’état, varies the tactics, strategies and plans to reach the previously set national goals. Furthermore, the most important factors which cause to change the priorities and shifts in terms of pursuing of big and national interests are conflicts between political elite in a country, the policy of increasing maneuver ability in international politics, obviation of internal needs and eventually change in terms of other actors’ behavior in global politics. This is why the countries which own military and economic power, practice to invade and carry out some hegemonic policies. But it is important that the world countries do not act tactically in their foreign policy and must have a political vision to predict other actors’ reaction following their action. Due to this, soviets in planning of their big foreign policy, did not take into consideration other global actors in big competition of the world and acted tactically and did not have an accurate prediction of the development of the situation. This mainly causes the big countries of the world surprise and force to give up sudden crises and their undesirable affects. The soviets were planning to invade but were not able to estimate its repercussions. May be in the minds of Kremlin’s authorities, the west and its allies potential and military and economic power meant nothing. Perhaps invading of Afghanistan and following that pursuing of macro policies, such as reaching to the warm waters, meant unproblematic and ordinary things. Lack of understanding of this situation with great sensitivities of that era, caused them to invade to Afghanistan and its results were breaking of communism camp in the world and defeating of red army in Afghanistan battlefield. If the former Soviet Union or current Russian Federation could survive itself form the after war crisis against the west, but Afghanistan as a poor country still is the main victim of this invasion and undesirably had to give up to the upcoming changes and it paved the ground for the other regional actors to involve in Afghanistan matters. It paved the ground for the forming of security belts around Afghanistan as an alternative to the former Soviet Union and each of them tried to reach their long term policies through the turmoil going on in Afghanistan. In the withdrawal of Red Army besides political and economic factors which in that time took its war machine under pressure, other causes played role. Shifts in priorities in Soviet foreign policy in the final years of 20th century due to high level of maneuver abilities forced the successors of Brezhnev and Andropov to alternate Marxism as one of the main components of Soviet foreign policy to economic growth and strengthening of military power of this country. But the problem was practically deeper than Soviet authorities thought. Factors such as low GDP, lack of advanced technologies, existence of strict bureaucratic regulation inside the political system of Soviet Union, the heavy burden of financial commitments based on the ideology of international proletariat, dragging to the heavy arms race with the west( star’s war) generally caused that former the Soviet Union not to meet the criteria’s to become a superpower and shaped it to the form of semi-developed power and dodged to perform its duties as a leader of political block. Moreover, at the same time, Red Army was heavily involved in Afghanistan’s battlegrounds and practically assumed direct confrontation with the west, they could not integrate long term goals which consisted of traditional, ideological goals with the strategic one. This caused that from one side the Soviet came under economic and military pressures and from other, Soviet global prestige decreased as a superpower due to consistent global condemnation. The main excuse of Soviet to invade Afghanistan was to support the communist regime which was due to collapse and this apparently was part of process of supporting of communist movements which were broadly supported by the Soviet Union and required to do something to survive them from crash. The communist regime was confronted to a massive Afghan resistance and had lost necessary political legitimacy due to presence of alien soldiers. The stationed political system in Kabul counted on financial and military assistance and international support of Soviet Union in that era and every moment was in direct focus of west especially the United States as an “Undesired Regime”. The west relying on combat forces of Afghan resistance, provided the necessary financial and logistic support for this front to beat down the Soviets. The change of strategy on the battling against the Afghan Mujahedeen by the Red Army which was counted with strong support of the west and US, failed to break the deadlock and bring victory for the communist regime stationed in Kabul. With passing of everyday this battle took high dimensions and more actors involved in the game. According to current statistics, the total costs on Afghan war by the Soviets is amounted $70 billion plus 15000 deaths and more than one million disabled which are considered as a negative impact of the Soviet’s involvement in Afghanistan war. This cost was due to Brezhnev’s aspirations in collusion with Soviet Communist Party which dreamt of reaching to warm waters. The result of this invasion was vanishing of Soviet Union as an ideological block and victory of its rival the US. Six of Jadi is a black day in the history of our country. Although the Soviet ten years war in Afghanistan had a heavy cost in its economy and damaging its global prestige at the same time Afghanistan also lost all of its political and economic infrastructures. Even three years after Soviets withdrawal and collapse of communist regime, the Mujahedeens could not reach to a common term to form a broad-based government and after that the civil wars started. Four years and half, this war continued between different See P3... groups of Mujahedeen for gaining the political power, caused to debilitate the newly established Islamic government and Taliban as a radical Islamic movement emerged. In 1996 the Taliban could gain political power from Mujahedeen and the war continued for another five years in northern parts of Afghanistan. But a strong resistance front led by Ahmad Shah Masoud was established. Eventually with 9/11 attacks and assassination of Masoud, which the main culprit of those, Osama Bin Laden was hiding in Afghanistan, the radical regime of the Taliban collapsed with the ground efforts of resistance front and air support of US and its allies and the new so-called democratic system set up. Today, after 15 years of combat against terrorism in Afghanistan led by the US, still the end of this campaign is uncertain and who knows that this war would continue for more year’s even decades. At any way, Soviet invasion to Afghanistan is considered a strategic mistake that still its repercussions, hurts fragile economy of Afghanistan and raises sense of hate and revenge among the Afghan people. In addition, after four decades of Soviet invasion in Afghanistan, it is being cleared that this invasion wasn’t an ideological battle but a strategic stationing which was planned in Czar Era. From the construction of Salang Tonnel in 1343 and the Soviet invasion in 1979, there is a long periodical distance which indicates that superpowers wait to reach their strategic goals even for a long time. Now, the US led invasion is designed based on its long term strategic goals. The raising level of insecurities in Afghanistan, after2006 indicates this fact that the west hasn’t come to secure Afghanistan and curb terrorist‘s hideouts in this country, but is here to establish its military bases to overcome in competition with its main rival such as China, Russia, India and Iran. The reason that why Afghanistan has been selected to establish military bases on it, is clear that because Afghanistan’s unique strategic position give the choice to Americans to have presence in it. Not Iran nor Pakistan have such privilege to be the center of global focus, especially being a strategic partner of the US to reach its long term objectives. Therefore, Afghanistan is the only country in the region which has such privilege based on its strategic, geographical capacities to pave the way for the US to stay in the region for a long time. But unfortunately, Afghan authorities could not use this opportunity (Shadow Security System, NATO/US) presence to secure Afghanistan and save it from foreign interferences and show this presence for the neighboring countries as a peaceful strategic alliances with the NATO/ US. Vice versa this presence indicated for the countries around as a menace to their sovereignty and pave the ground for unsound competition in Afghanistan. Abdul