1396 will be a good year for Afghan people, MoD hopes

Officials of the ministry for defense (MoD) said that in consider with operational plans and conducting extensive operations throughout the country, 1396 would be a good year and the people will witness all-over peace in their country. In an exclusive interview with The Kabul Times, Breg. Gen. Mohammad Radmanish, deputy spokesperson to MoD said that the Afghan security forces were fully ready to ensure security across the country. Likewise, considering operational plans, we assure our countrymen that next year will be a good year on security perspective, he further said. The Afghan National Security and Defense Forces could launch many operations in different provinces, for instance, in ‘Safaq Two’ operation started on 1stQaus, we could rescue many districts in Nangarhar, Nooristan, Badakhshan, Daikundi and Badghis provinces from the Taliban clutch, he added. Furthermore, during operations, many Taliban commanders have been killed and some others injured and arrested, he said,adding retaking under-threat-districts is a great achievement to the government and the Afghan security forces. Fortunately, the Afghan National Army forces’ achievements in fighting insurgents have been eye-catching so far, as they imposed heavy blows to armed insurgents in a number of provinces such as, Kunduz, Faryab, Helmand and Uruzgan, he went on to say. The enemies were making effort to occupy around six provinces, but they faced with ANSDF resistance and fortunately failed to reach their malicious goals, he continued. On emerging IS loyalists in eastern regions, he said, ‘fortunately, the Afghan security forces could impose heavy blows to IS members in PachirBala and PachirPaeen districts and now their residents are living in a peaceful atmosphere.’ There is no doubt that the ANSDF are fully ready to ensure security throughout the country and successfully foil the enemies’ malicious designs, as they have already proved their abilities, he stated. On security threats, Gen. Radmanish said, ‘terrorism is a serious threat which not only threatens Afghanistan but also the entire region and the world, therefore, a common fight is needed to uproot this phenomenon.’ Currently, our recruiting centers are operational across the country and daily, 200 up to 500 people are being enrolled at ANA ranks, a move that is a great achievement to the government, he said. “We also make effort not to harm civilians during operations, because the insurgents have always used civilians’ residences to reach their vicious goals and it caused the operations to face slowness,” he pointed out.