Russia, China shouldn’t see Afghanistan through Pakistan’s eyes

Hamidullah Faizi

Russia, China and Pakistan are expected to hold a meeting on Tuesday in Moscow on Afghanistan security situation without presence of NUG representative. But calling it against diplomatic traditions, the Afghan upper house (Senate) added that this meeting lacks legitimacy. Although obstinate meetings and talks with Afghan armed opposition, mean support of terrorists but why Russia show such interest to such meetings? We should focus a little more on this issue. Russia has recently been endeavoring to develop ties with the armed Taliban insurgents and wants to stop war in Afghanistan through it Russia that has concerns on Daesh activities, plans to repulse Daesh in this way, while both armed groups have a single master in the region. Evident show that the Afghan government armed oppositions have been firmly suppressed and extend hands to trouble waters to rescue itself. If armed insurgents want to rescue themself, it is not possible through establishing of ties with other countries. Because ties with Pakistan proves this that all countries want to use armed groups as means which destroys these groups. The Afghan government has already opened doors of peace before the armed groups and has time and again asked them to join the peace process, as HIA rescued itself, they should also rescue themselves and lead a peaceful life in a free secure atmosphere as real honest sons of the country. Now that Russia wants to hold tripartite meeting on Afghanistan situation, the Afghan upper house has reacted strongly . The senate emphasizes that this is directly interference in Afghanistan domestic affairs and no country is allowed to hold meeting on Afghanistan security situation obstinately without presence of our official authorized representatives. Russian and China should decide after a glance at their relations with Afghanistan otherwise their ties with Afghanistan would be jeopardized. The Afghan MoFA had already called this meeting ineffective and emphasized that every meeting on Afghanistan situation should be held with the participation of Afghan official element. It should be said that elimination of terrorism and extremism in the region require global particularly regional firm determination and sincere cooperation but the regional countries don’t seem honest on Afghanistan security situation which is the main reason behind extension of war on terror. Afghanistan is a victim of war on terror but its clear to the whole world that if Afghanistan was not an obstacle, this war might have victimized central Asia and Europe as well. Short term prevention of war on terror damages more Afghanistan but in long term it would face the world with such a threat that would be controversial to all the world. Previously, the Russian authorities had accepted that have established ties with Taliban against Daesh and wants to prevent expansion of Daesh subversive activities. But its clear that targeting of enemy by another enemy is the business of ignorant people. If Russia wants to fight Daesh dangerous group firmly, it should request every help from the Afghan government and provide gratis aids to ANSF. In no country the Daesh terrorists were suppressed as in Afghanistan. They lost large number of their leaders and armed men and were forced to return to their main sanctuary in Pakistan. The ANSF would continue war against terrorists and would not allow other countries to compromise on Afghanistan. The Afghan government has time and again emphasize that the world particularly the regional countries not to look towards Afghanistan through binocular of Pakistan. Because Pakistan has been accused of terrorism support and she never lets Afghanistan to achieve a reliable stability. Pakistan is a major factory of insurgents and terrorists production who has been training terrorists since over three decades and exported to the rest of the world. The world is Well aware of this issue and Pakistan receives many privileges from many countries.