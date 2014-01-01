Invasion of former Soviet Union troops to Afghanistan a great mistake

On Jaddi 6th of 1358 solar year, the red army invaded Afghanistan, a move that was called a great mistake then.

With the invasion of red army to Afghanistan, our brave and zealous people stood with steadfastness against these invading forces and till their last breath spared no effort in defending territorial integrity and high Islamic values as well as realization of establishing of a government based on national determination.

In such a situation, the former Soviet Union was caught by a dangerous snare and after ten years efforts, they reached into a result to leave Afghanistan.

Because, from political, economic point of views and national and international reactions it was in complete contradiction with their interests.

When the leader of the then Soviet Union, Leonid Breshnev was died and the power was transferred to Gorbachev, the time was ripe the former Soviet Union to leave Afghanistan in a manner.

Gorbachev condemned invasion of Afghanistan by Soviet Union as a mistake that was taken place by Brezhnev and regarded it as a “Bleeding wound”.

After ten years of war and killing, the former Soviet Union had reached to an understanding that it is impossible to conquer Afghanistan through military means and rule on it.

The Red Army were equipped with thousands gunships, motorized, air forces, armored units, MIG 21, 23 and 25, Scud and Luna detachments and additionally, 20000 another soldiers were in a red alert beyond the borders and were awaiting for instruction of their leaders.

According to the reports released by Soviets, after February 1989, monthly, they had 300 million dollar logistic expenditures for military purposes, while within the withdrawal of these forces, these expenditures were sky-rocketing.

Finally, after ten years invasion and wars, the Soviets were forced to leave Afghanistan and confessed on their mistake.

As a result of invasion of Red Army to Afghanistan not only the people of this country but Russians also suffered much losses and after passing of 37 years from Dec. event of 1979 and withdrawal of red army from Afghanistan, Afghanistan saw much changes in its situation.

Today, the Russian is another nation and regards itself one of friends of Afghanistan and is making effort peace and stability be maintained in Afghanistan.

Officially, the Russian Federation is determined not to dispatch its forces to Afghanistan forever.

But jointly, this country is making effort along with international colleagues to maintain peace and stability in Afghanistan and wants to expand its role in the connection.

It should not be forgotten that the ground reality is different from that time. Now, several thousands of foreign forces are present in Afghanistan on the basis of demand of Afghan government and need of time for supporting military and defense forces of Afghanistan in war on terror and with the permission of the UN.

The valuable opportunity available should be used and the socio-political activists should not neglect this opportunity be lost. Otherwise, the world nations would forget once more Afghanistan.

Lailuma Noori