Counter-insurgents winter offensives started, Defense Ministry

Afghanistan Ministry of National Defense, the other day assured of beginning winter offensives against militants in the turbulent provinces of the country.

Deputy spokesman of the ministry, Gen. Mohammad Radmanesh told media that the main aim to launch the offensives was to help retake districts from the Taliban control in some provinces.

According to him, in a close cooperation and coordination with other security organs, the ministry had launched the wide offensive in the volatile provinces to eliminate insurgents hideouts and retake control of the lost districts. “The country’s security and defense forces could withdraw some districts from the Taliban and tighten security.”

The ministry hoped the security forces could gain more achievements in their counterterrorism efforts, by launching winter offensive in the restive provinces.

“The Ministry of Defense has started Shafaq 2 and Zafar 22 winter operations few weeks ago to help security ensured in two districts of Nawa and Greshk, Shindand of Herat province, as well as Urozgan, Kandahar, Kunar, Faryab, Nangarhar and Kunduz provinces, where all security entities including ministry of interior, National Security Directorate (NDS), Commando Special Force supported by air strikes,” said the spokesman.

Regretting over intensifying war by terrorists in the country, the spokesman said counterinsurgents cooperation would continue until full elimination of terrorists’ hideouts all over the provinces and that the ministry of defense was committed to ensure security in the country.

He asked the countries with anti-terrorism plan to target them beyond the Afghan borders and impose pressure on the terrorists supporting countries to give up support to militancy.

Radmanesh said he believed in the country’s security forces to be capable to overcome insurgency, but said the forces yet needed high attention to be equipped and trained well in the last more than 14 years of war on terror.

An Afghan military analyst, Javid Kohistani spoke about the issue and said the country’s security forces were capable to fight terrorism, but they should be equipped with modern and sophisticated weapons.

He said winter has arrived and the government shouldn’t lose opportunity and struggle for pummeling insurgents’ hideouts and targets everywhere in the country, where they are narrowly show armed presence, as they are going to pull out fighters to the Pakistani based religious madrassas.

Another military analyst, Amir Mohammad also believed insecurity would continue, unless the terrorism supporting countries were imposed heavy pressures.

He also asked the security forces to use the available opportunity in war on terror during the winter seasons.

Afghan citizen also said launching anti-insurgents offensives would be constructive during the winter seasons, as the security and defense forces success in war on terror, a retired lieutenant Mohammad Taher believed could increase trust between the government and the people.

