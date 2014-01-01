Pakistan’s cross border shelling reveals enmity with Afghans

Pakistan rocket attacks on Kandahar and Kunar provinces have increased and faced Afghans with several problems. These rocket attacks of Pakistani military authorities have been going on for several years now time and again. According to local authorities these rocket attacks have been intensified now and forced people to leave their dwellings and take refuge. The Afghan MoFA has warned that if Pakistani military authorities continue their rocket attacks in Afghanistan, it would further deteriorate relations between the two countries and would make Afghanistan to react. According to concerned authorities, this issue has already been shared to Pakistan ambassador to Kabul too but Pakistani authorities once again made misleading statements as if Pakistan would not allow anybody to use its soil for attacks on others. Complaints on increasing Pakistani rocket attacks appears at a time that previously the Afghan leader had appealed Pakistan that if she wants Afghanistan-Pakistan ties be friendly, Pakistan should not allow terrorists to move and carryout activities freely in its soil. But despite of that Pakistan has not taken any step against terrorists particularly Haqqani network and Quetta council. Pakistan instead to conduct operation against terrorist, gives long range rockets to terrorists to attack Afghanistan. These rockets are given and used by military authorities. But Pakistani officials called these attacks the work of armed insurgents and terrorists on border areas while armed insurgents lack long range missiles. It is not clear that which knot has not been untied between Pakistan and Afghanistan yet that Pakistan has folded sleeves to destabilize the Afghan government? Most Afghans emphasize that the Afghan government should make efforts to identify reasons behind Pakistan interferences and work for their treatment to conclude current problems. Afghanistan has always respected brotherhood and neighborhood rights with Pakistan. But Pakistan upon available opportunity used all resources against Afghanistan. It proves one point, Pakistan neither respects neighborhood nor Islamic believe. Because if Pakistan had acted as an Islamic country, she would have not permitted killing of muslims in Afghanistan. If Pakistan had observed neighborhood rights as an Islamic country, she may have offered full sincere cooperation in war on terror in Afghanistan. Pakistan should no longer stand behind terrorism and should try to take steps to put an end to ongoing war in Afghanistan that would rescue Pakistan from globle isolation either exploit collection of regional countries and it would be part of regional transit market. If Pakistan really support peace, she would gain higher benefits from this source. If Pakistan doesn’t not act in this way, its roots can be found in Pakistan old dreams and continuation of this policy, would absolutely introduce it as a terrorist country beside universal sanctions that its salvation would require hue and cry of Ali Jenah that would cry that this is Pakistan but no one would listen to it. While Pakistan authorities have committed with Afghanistan to eliminate terrorism, the Pakistani military officials have increased and intensified rocket attacks on Kandahar and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan and have rejected Afghanistan claims as if the main sanctuaries and hideouts of terrorists located in Pakistan. Pakistan had said that Quetta council of Taliban has been sent into Afghanistan while the armed Taliban said that only our three leaders have gone to Helmand province who are currently in Pakistan. The Afghan authorities have removed curtain from differences among Quetta council and said that differences have appeared in Quetta council. Once problem was created on Zakat and Osher that had forced Taliban leaders to send few people to Helmand to collect money. Prior to this, the trible leaders of Helmand had also confirmed arrival of Taliban representatives in Helmand and asked the Afghan government to prevent this delegation. The ANSF have launched vast operation to uproot Taliban.