Budget’s non-approval problematic

Lailuma Noori By

Since the outset of Jaddi, the Afghan government officially lacks budget and it should be waiting budget approval until unknown time. Two years ago, the fiscal year was concluded at the end of Hoot, but since two years, the end of Qaus is simultaneous with conclusion of fiscal year and first of Jaddi is considered as the beginning of the new fiscal year. Due to this reason the MoF submits budget drafts prior to end of Qaus and fiscal year to the house for approval. The budget for 1396 fiscal year which amounts to approximately $7b was already submitted to the house but it has not been approved by the lawmakers. The lawmakers argued that the budget lacks balance it should be reviewed and resubmitted to the house. On the other hand the lawmakers said that until new cabinet candidates are not introduced instead of disqualified ministers, they would refuse budget approval. So according to these challenges that have been setup ahead of the government, it doesn’t seem that the 1396 fiscal year’s budget would be approved soon. Now this question should be replied that with no approval of budget by the house, to which challenges the government would be facing? The first problem ahead of budget non approval would be nonpayment of government employees’ salaries which is main part of ordinary budget. With non approval of the budget for 1396 fiscal year, the salaries of the government employees would not be paid that could create the worst situation for the government as even if could leave destructive impacts on security situation of the country. This year the house questioned several minister due to non-consumption of development budget and disqualified seven ministers. On the other hand the home hesitates in budget approval that certainly would delay completion of development projects. The house should approve budget on due time and then question ministers for non-consumption of development budget. Any delay in budget approval, causes disturbance in economic changes. Late budget approval largely reduces capability of the government economic management and causes greater challenges for the government. So the house should remember that part of the government budget is non-optional, namely foreign aids. The donors would only contribute the development budget that the planned projects may implement by themselves. So the budget should be approved on proper time. To settle this problem, the MoF should insert the legitimate demands of the house for balance of the budget and thus pave the way for rapid approval of the budget so we would not be engulfed in another budget vacuum. Another thing that the house should consider it, this that only the ministries are not alone the budget units who should be always faced with the questioning sword. There are totally 54-56 budgeting units in Afghanistan including the house that according to available reports, it has spent less than 20 pc of its budget. Other units including senate, municipality, Breshna, the presidential palace are with highest budgets who have failed to spend their budget based on the established criterions. What would be the destiny of these units? Who would dare to question them? So non approval of budget on due time and any delay in its approval may cause a new challenge beside available challenges to the Afghan government that its responsibility would be on the shoulders of the house and law makers’ stylistic opinions.