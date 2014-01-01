Deputy Minister of Publication’s remarks at Islamic Conference of Information Ministers

First of all, taking this opportunity, I would like to thank Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their remarkable hospitality. Considering the situation in our country, I attach importance to the cooperation with the OIC member states for further enhancing of media activities and development in the country, hopping such cooperation to be further bolstered. Undoubtedly, the Islamic countries have common culture and religion as well as facing the same challenges and problems, today’s Islam is being reflected as the rough religion and usually war related incidents, violence, conflicts and natural disasters in developing countries are the top headlines of the world most developed countries. The news related to Islamic countries are always being distorted and edited even the exchange of information is not taking place properly. Around 80 percent of the world population produces over 20 percent of the global news, but conversely 20 percent of the world population produces the 80 percent of the world news. At the same time world’s top news agencies and media have been distorting the Islamic countries’ news according to their own style. Today’s war is not a physical war, but it is a media and information war as well. Therefore it is the duty of the Islamic countries to show the real image of Islam to the world. Ladies and gentlemen, Ministry of Information and Culture of the Islamic republic of Afghanistan core objective is to build and promote a strong mass media sector in Afghanistan through training, advocacy, organizing seminars, issuing license to independent media and productions. Increased levels of press freedom and a growth in Afghanistan’s media sector. The country has witnessed a flourishing, effective and innovative media sector, which plays a key role in the political and cultural arenas and in daily life for many Afghans. No doubt, media and freedom of expression constitute the fundamental values of the democratic nations, the media can play effective role in social, cultural, political and economic developments, whereas Afghanistan is rapidly moving toward informational society. Afghanistan has also witnessed the increasing number of TVs, Radios, publications and the new media “Online” activities in the past one decade that have eased development process from a tribal society to modern one. Afghanistan has never before had more news outlets, with 2000 print media, television stations, radio stations and at least news agencies that obviously shows the country’s 14 years achievement. With the efforts of MoIC, the law on establishment and regulation of the mass media been finalized and codified. Ladies and gentlemen’s, As we all know that in today’s Scenario especially For Muslim Uma Media is one of the Important element for Uniting in fight against Islam phobia , violence , Terrorism and all those policies and propaganda which is going on against Islam and Muslims. I would like to express my support to all resolutions of the 11th sessions of the Conference of Information Minister, we are appreciating and welcoming the hard work of senior officials and fully support the Secretary General to implement these resolutions. By adopting these resolutions, it give strong instrument to OIC to implements it is media strategy, OIC Media Strategy in Countering Islam phobia and its Implementation Mechanism, OIC 2025 Comprehensive Media Strategy, Internal and External Media Action in Partnership with OIC Member States and International Media. Let me say at conclusion that Afghanistan need the support of all member states specially those who have experience at the field of Media and information to assist Afghanistan to continue its way toward development and making Modern Islamic society. Thank you for your attention