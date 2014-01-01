Peculiarities of good governance according to experts

Shukria Kohistani By

Font size:

Indexes of good governance in a country leads it towards progress and development said political analysts, law makers and economists in their interviews with The Kabul Times reporter: Abdul Hadi Khalid political analyst said, in case of socio, economic cultural and political gains of the government, the people normally and void of fear lead their life that is sign of a good governance. But unfortunately the security situation is deteriorating every day in Afghanistan and the inhabitants of volatile areas leave their dwellings for fearing and practical threats to their life, either migrate to other countries or relocate to capital Kabul and lead a pitiful life at close quarters with numerous problems including lack of shelter and unemployment and high house rents. He added, unbridling corruption in government departments is a serious threat for NUG and despite of some efforts, the Afghan government has failed to bridle it, while the main need and expectations of people from the government are restoration of reliable peace and stability and elimination of corruption. Khalid went on to say that military- security sector which is a key section in the government has been facing with serious challenges including shortage of qualified, expert individuals, lack of essential military equipments disappointment of ANSF members and tens other cases to which the security situation depends. All those abovementioned factors have joined hands and damaged people trust and believe to a good government and have created a deep gap between people and rulers. Lawmaker Ahmad Behzad said no doubt good governance was one of the main components of a prosperous society. Because in case of lack of a good governance in a society, no progress and development would take place. Political determination should be created for establishment of a good government. Afghanistan is in dire need of a good governance. In the light of a good governance we can rehabilitate the people confidence. Behzad added, corruption is a serious concern among people of Afghanistan. Honestly and firmly fighting it causes shaping of a good government. Practical steps should be taken in this direction by concerned authorities. So far the taken slight and symbolic steps against corruption have increased corruption instead to decrees it unfortunately. Even the world community has also acknowledge serious corruption in Afghan government. Sayed Masoud lecturer at the Faculty of Economic, Kabul university said, since long years, the Afghan people have been dreaming a good governance to meet their requirements but have not achieved it yet. Unfortunately at the moment corruption, unemployment, insecurity and no economic growth have been challenging the people seriously. He believes that creation of job opportunities, establishing of economic projects, employment of expert, committed, honest, qualified and eligible people in departments, security of investments, improvement of exports, supporting of investors and exporters, limitation of imports are urgently needed. Our culture has also failed to develop due to insurgencies. Cultural bodies fail due to budget problems to operate or advance properly.