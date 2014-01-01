U.S., NATO committed to support ANA by 2020, MoD

Officials of the ministry for defense said that the U.S. and NATO were committed to complete the Afghan National Army (ANA) deficiencies up until 2020. Brig. General, Mohammad Radmanish, the deputy spokesperson of the ministry for defense has recently declared that in order to conduct successful offensive operations, the ANA needs cooperation of Afghanistan’s international partners, particularly the US. The ministry’s 80 percent needs have completed and the international alliances are committed to ensure its all needs by 2020, Radmanish further said. “We are faced with some serious problems such as, roadside mines and insurgent groups while transferring military equipment and logistic materials, based on which the US and NATO commitments will figure them out,” he added. Pointing to starting winter operations, he stressed that conducting winter operations is at priority of the ministry, a move that will follow with much successes, he went on to say. “We have five priorities for our war season that are including, conducting operations to ensure security on highways, decreasing casualties of the fighting corruption personnel, fightinginjustice,to make effort to professionalize the ANA personnel and providing health services to them,” he continued. Meanwhile, lauding the Afghan security forces efforts in restoring security throughout the country, lawmakers at lower house of the parliament stressed that the NATO and U.S. should continue cooperation with ANA forces, particularly the air force, so they can successfully ensure security. The house chairman, RaufIbrahimi said, ‘the Afghan security forces are capable enough to lead the operations, as they have proved their abilities in fighting terrorism.’ Winter is a good opportunity to ANA forces, because we have predicted See P3 the next year as the most dangerous year, Ibrahimi said, adding therefore, the Afghan security forces should do much to foil the enemies’ malicious designs and put an end to people concerns. Political and military experts believe that a regional meeting must be held to end war in Afghanistan and the world counties should impose political pressures on those countries interfering the country’s internal affairs. A writer and researcher on Afghanistan and regional affairs, Sahib NazarMuradi said, ‘unfortunately, there are some foreign hands making effort to insecure Afghanistan, through which to takeadvantages.’ A veteran, Gen. Mohammad Sabour believes that terrorism is a global threat, therefore, to uproot this phenomenon, the international alliances should continue cooperation with Afghanistan, so the Afghans’ demand which is restoring peace comes true. This is while that Afghanistan has considerably improved in all sections and the world countries are making effort to help the country reach self-sufficiency.