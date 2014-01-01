Pakistan reiterates propaganda in shifting of Taliban council to Helmand

Hamidullah Faizi

A number of armed Taliban leaders and their families have come to Musa Qala district, Helmand province, said some trible leaders adding that these people left Pakistan and arrived and accommodated in Helmand. These leaders emphasize that cordon and search operations should be launched for elimination of terrorists sanctuaries and hideouts here in order Helmand would not be changed once again to Taliban stronghold. At the same time, local authorities in Helmand said that armed Taliban have not come to Helmand province nor they dare to station in Helmand fearing ANSF, US forces joint night raid. These authorities added that they try to uproot signs of armed insurgents in this province and would not let Helmand to witness next summer wars and conflicts. The Afghan government has called baseless all these claims as if all centers of Taliban council in Quetta have been relocated to Helmand but in current year the armed insurgents tried and used all their power and force to send all their leadership council from Pakistan to Helmand but faced with strong reaction of ANSF, sustained heavy casualties and failed to achieved this goal. Sometimes ago the Associated Press had reported that it is possible that after fifteen year, the Taliban council would have been sent to Helmand province, Afghanistan because as they had carried out activities freely before, now they are not seen. But the Afghan authorities rejected all these reports and said that the Taliban leaders have their offices inside Pakistan territory and carry out activities freely. Being under strong pressure of the US, the Pakistan government and secret services have now launched this propaganda that the central office of Taliban leading body has been shifted into Afghanistan. This is not acceptable in no case. The Afghan government and particularly ANSF would not allow this work to be done. While the armed Taliban insurgents are strongly supported by Pakistan government and carry out activities freely there and their families have been living secured there for long years, how we can say that they would leave such secure place and face themselves with artillery fire and under current ongoing ANSF operation come to Helmand. It should be reiterated that now it has frankly been clear to all the world people that where armed Taliban and terrorists are trained, who fund and pave the way to them to carry out subversive activities in the region and the world. It is believed that until Pakistan doesn’t take steps against armed Taliban and other terrorists, the terrorism threat may develop to that extent in the world including Pakistan that its prevention would be very difficult even impossible. Practical implementation of these commitments and statements is that question that its response is clear at a glance in the past. Pakistan has always pledged to be sincere in war on terror and honestly cooperate in elimination of terrorists while so far she has not even taken a small and slight step for destruction of terrorists centers and hideouts. The Afghan leader president Ghani has recently rejected US $500m assistance of Pakistan with Afghanistan and appealed Pakistan to invest this assistance for elimination of terrorists that had resulted strong reaction of Pakistan and they called it as a disappointing words. Pakistan has always talked on Afghan peace and considered peace here as peace in Pakistan but in practice she has always violated its pledgeds. Pakistan even today is seeking its interests in Afghan war and destruction and instability. The world has now realized Pakistan double game about Afghanistan.