War can create derogatory consequences

The United Nations Security Council has once again asked the Taliban to join an unconditional direct peace talks with the government of Afghanistan. War, if not controlled, would create negative outcome and remain critically problematic to not only Afghanistan, but the region and the world. Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN representative for Afghanistan said: “The Taliban leadership must reconsider the notion that their objectives can only be achieved on the battlefield. He aid war from both sides would never be the winner and that it took courage to enter the process of peace negotiations and not an admission of defeat, but “recognition of reality.” He asked the entire warring parties to give up arm and join peace talks, as war left nothing except ruin and destruction. Yamamoto advised, success of the peace process with the Hezb-e-Islami has showed the national unity government was fully prepared to negotiate on key issues, with its oppositions. In New York, the UNSC met to discuss Afghan peace and ask the entire opposition groups to join the process, arguing that war would never prove fruitful, but deteriorating stability of the region and Afghanistan. The only way to get success, was political solution, he said adding “successful implementation of the agreement should address any remaining doubts, help unite the Afghans, and could pave the way for further peace agreements.” The UN envoy praised the Afghan security forces capability in war on terrorism and said the Afghan forces including security and defense have been successful against insurgents. In the meantime, Afghanistan envoy to the UN, Mahmoud Saiqal said that as the fighting season comes to an end with the onset of winter, the Taliban militiamen return to the warmth of madrasas in Pakistan so that they can prepare for the next fighting season, Afghanistan’s top diplomat to the UN Security Council. According to him, winter was about to start in Afghanistan and that based on the calendar of the Taliban and that of their supporters in the neighborhood, this usually marks the “official” end of their so-called “fighting season.” Most Taliban militiamen return to the warmth of madrasas in Pakistan for a rest and recuperation and to refuel for the next fighting season. Saikal who participated during an open debate on Afghanistan, said that often around this time of the year, the regional orchestrator of violence in the country reverts to the notion of peace talks. He once again asked for an end to the imposed war in Afghanistan, through a joint internationally launched counterterrorism offensives against the vicious elements inside the Pakistani soil. “Those who want to take advantage of this historic opportunity should refrain from all derogatory, divisive and xenophobic activities. The Government pardon is not a justification of their past violent activities and should neither be misused nor abused,” he added. He went on as saying that the people of Afghanistan had the full right to seek justice, in accordance with their fundamental rights. We expect the implementation of the agreement to improve security, strengthen political stability and national unity of the Afghan people and set a good precedence in the peace process.