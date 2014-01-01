Chabahar port agreement & its economic benefits for Afghanistan

Chabahar port has been finally opened as trade route to Afghanistan and the first shipmen of wheat reached from India to Afghanistan via the respective port. Afghanistan government officials and national traders have considered the port as significant for Afghanistan. Located in the Sistan-Baloshistan province of Iran, the port can be significant for Afghanistan and be easily accessed from India’s western coast.

Afghanistan officials believe that the move will slash Afghanistan dependence on Pakistan’s Karachi port, a trade route where Afghan traders have always faced with problems for transiting their goods to Afghanistan.

Economical experts while stressing on significance of Chabahar port say national unity government should try its best to widely make use of the port as economic development can pave social development and play vital role in maintaining peace and stability in the country.

Related to Chabahar port, a spokesperson to ministry of commerce and industries Musafir Quqandi said, “Operationalization of Chabahar port is very significant for both India and Afghanistan as India can export its products to Afghanistan and Central Asia through the port. On the other hand, Afghanistan can export its products and trade goods to India via the port.” Quqandi added that India has been one of Afghanistan regional partners and goods transit would further increase between Afghanistan and India after operationalization of the respective port.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan chamber of commerce and industries considers India as good market for Afghanistan products and fresh fruits, but adding that India also needs Chabahar port to transit its goods and products to Central Asian countries.

Taj Mohammad Akbar, a Kabul University lecturer says economic development can pave the way for social development in the country and play a key role in maintaining security. He added that the move would slash Afghanistan dependence on Pakistan’s Karachi port, a trade route where Afghan traders have always faced with problems for transiting their goods to Afghanistan.

Chabahar port is likely to ramp up trade involving India, Afghanistan and Iran in the wake of Pakistan denying transit access to New Delhi for trade with the two countries.

It is worth mentioning that India has been closely working with Afghanistan to create alternate and reliable access route, bypassing Pakistan. An air corridor between India and Afghanistan has been also operationalized recently to give a fillip to bilateral trade relations.