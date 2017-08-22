Afghanistan handicrafts enjoy world reputation

As a way to improve their lives, a number of Afghan men and women are engaged in handicrafts throughout the country.

In fact, as the folkloric culture of the Afghan people, the handicrafts have been enjoying particular reputation since long and a number of countrymen have been supporting their families and meeting their economic needs through supply of their products.

The women have always been enjoyed upper hand in promotion of handicrafts and trying to meet their family requirements through this occupation.

Carpets, rugs, Saddle bag, felt carpet, needle work, embroidery and traditional floors have been parts of Afghan women handicrafts. Karakul hats, silk clothes, embroidery and saddler are handicrafts of Herat people.

Kandahari clothes which enjoy reputation across Afghanistan and embroidered hats with gold face, are the handicrafts, of Kandahar province.

In an old-materials selling alley in Kabul, there are many shops selling Herat handicrafts which are including 25 different types of handicrafts.

A shopkeeper, Najib told The Kabul Times that since long, there are many shops operational in Shahr-e-Now and we accept any types of hand-made orders with different designs.

He added daily, hundreds of people visit their shops and buy their favorite materials particularly handicrafts.

People love their country’s handicrafts, as we also export some hand-made productions to abroad, he went on to say.

He believes people are really interested to their country’s productions, adding our customers’ number is getting considerably increased by each passing day.

He asked the government to make effort to ensure security of the Afghan people so they can manage their life properly and live in a calm atmosphere.

A women, Gulalai said, “We deliver the orders on time and accept any types of hand-made orders with different designs.”

Likewise, the handicrafts of women of Balkh, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan include different types and qualities of carpets, rugs, needle work, embroidery, Shawl Knitting, tailoring and traditional Afghan male and female clothes.

This is while that however Afghanistan is an agricultural country, but many people are busy making handicrafts, through which they financially support their families. There is no doubt, if the government particularly the chamber of commerce cooperate with them, they would work better than now.

Shukria Kohistani