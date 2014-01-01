DAB collects worn-out, defective Banknotes

Following the previous report of Da Afghanistan Bank or Central Bank (C.B) that the worn-out and defective banknotes to be collected till Assad 31 of current year and are to be surrendered to the branches of Central Bank or commercial banks, in separate meetings with The Kabul Times reporter, a number of people have asserted that the time is insufficient and this bank should extend deadline for prevention from crowd of people. This causes the people to surrender such banknotes to C.B sans any precipitation.

Mirza Mohammad who was standing in a bee-line in one of C.B branches to surrender his worn-out banknotes, in an interview with The Kabul Times reporter said: From dawn till 120’clock, I stood in the rough so that to surrender my worn-out banknotes to the bank, but it is a matter of concern for me.

Because, lest, the deadline fixed for purpose be over and my worn-out banknotes remain in my pocket.

Mohammad Isa who had come from Ghazni to Kabul for the same purpose say that with hearing of this notice of C.B all people are worry.

Because, the deadline in insufficient. We demand from organs concerned to extend this time, so that all worn-out and defective banknotes be collected. One of teachers, Ms. Shekeba says that the Central Bank should prepare the ground for transaction of worn-out banknotes before the time is over, I expect from countrymen to be cautious and after this, they should not take such banknotes within dealing in market.

She complains that people are negligent in protection of banknotes and use improper, so, they face with such problems.

This lady demanding from branches of the banks that after this, they should not distribute such banknotes to their employees.

She adds, four months before the bank gave deadline to people to surrender their improper banknotes to the bank, but unfortunately these banknotes were exchanged again.

She proposed that Da Afghanistan Bank should supervise from activities of its branches.

The spokesman of Da Afghanistan Bank Aimal Ashor told The Kabul Times reporter that following previous notice, the C.B once more informed its customers that last deadline is Assad 31 that is coinciding with August 22 for collection of those banknotes that have some bold letter or some things are painted on them, sealed or have several holes, or be washed or as a result of acid and other chemicals be worned and sticking materials be used on them.

Our dear compatriots with referring to all branches of Da Afghanistan Bank and other commercial banks can changes improper banknotes with proper and usable ones.

He added that those banknotes that dazzling letters are written on them or have scotch tape is changeable in any time.

This is in a time that some time before, Da Afghanistan Bank torched the worn-out banknotes in presence of a tasked mission and it is not the first time that Da Afghanistan Bank resorted to such action.