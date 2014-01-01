“Afghanistan to be the precious stone of Central Asia if peace and stability restored”

Afghanistan and Czech Republic holding a very long history of bilateral ties and friendship, where Afghan people still remember the then Czechoslovakia’s cooperation with the then governments of Afghanistan in different fields.

Since the collapse of the Taliban regime, the international community supported Afghanistan in different spheres and the country has long been among the foreign-policy priorities of the Czech Republic and, as such, has been included among priority program for development cooperation in the Strategy of the Czech Development Cooperation in 2010-2017.

This status was based on traditionally good mutual relations and reflects the results of the Czech Republic’s previous work in Afghanistan, including the support of development projects, humanitarian activities, contributions to Afghan development funds, and the reconstruction and development operations of the Czech Provincial Reconstruction Team in Logar Province.

The Kabul Times has carried out an exclusive interview with the outgoing Czech Ambassador, Mr. Miroslav Toman which is as follows:

KT: After the collapse of the Taliban Regime, the International Community rushed into Afghanistan to help the country in the reconstruction process, how Czech Republic decided to be a part of such efforts and in which areas your assistance mainly focused?

Ambassador: Yes, Czech was among the international community and was making efforts to assist Afghanistan to get back into the right track. Very good relationships were existed among the two countries since decades, and when I meet people at my age, they remember the good cooperation between Afghanistan and the then Czechoslovakia. We decided to help Afghanistan in military aspects, including participation in international operations, economical support for development of Afghanistan and since then many projects have been implemented through Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) by the Czech soldiers in Logar province, and other projects via NGOs, diplomats and people across the country. They indeed helped the country in development process and did a very good job. They built police stations, schools and helped farmers in the rural areas.

KT: Czech is currently assisting the Afghan Air Force with the training of the pilots. Is the mission being conducted on the basis of NATO and EU recommendations or it is a part of the Czech commitments towards Afghanistan?

Ambassador: This is another area of Czech cooperation with the most needed Afghanistan military in particular the building of the capacities of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. The cooperation is being done with the support of Resolute Support Mission. The Project is financed by the Americans and a hundred of Afghan pilots have been trained for the fixed-wings and helicopters last year and another one hundred was graduated on July 5th of current year. The courses took at least fifteen months for the pilots to be graduated and based on the contract signed between the Czech Republic and the RS mission, another hundred Afghan pilots to be also trained in Czech for the Fixed-wings and helicopters.

KT: Czech Republic was offering scholarships for Afghans, but the number of these scholarships has been limited, what’s the reason?

Ambassador: Yes you are right, it has been limited in the last couple of years. Czech was offering the scholarship through its generous assistance for Afghanistan and the program was covering the whole expenses of Afghan students in Czech Republic. But unfortunately the result was not happy as we didn’t have even half of those students to be graduated from the university and returning back to Afghanistan. Then we found that such focus of offering scholarships for young Afghans to return back to their country and help develop their society was not the best way, as they preferred to stay in Europe, so we changed the mind and tried to find the alternatives. Our aim is now to bring Czech experts and share their expertise with the Afghans working here as well as we will consider to take a group of people from here to Czech Republic and would ease them with essential educational facilities and would take them back to their country.

We have already chosen the candidates for 2017/2018 scholarships, but for the next batch we would consider the alternatives. Like the Czech minister of agriculture visited recently Kabul and agreed to train a group of Afghan people working for the agricultural sector. We would take such groups to Czech Republic and would provide them capacity building programs in particular field. This cooperation would also establish partnership between the two countries certain sectors. Meanwhile the other alternative is to bring Czech experts and lecturers to Afghanistan. Currently we have Czech lecturers and educating Afghan students as well as the teachers. This kind of cooperation would ease more people to people contact and would help establish the basis for future cooperation among two nations.

Recently we helped Zarghoona High School in Kabul and established a modern computer lap for them. The lap included computers, copier machine and UPS. The assistance targeted around more than 1,200 girls and eased their access to computers. For the next year we would try extend our supports and to install air conditioners for the class rooms. The funding was done by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic and was implemented by the Czech embassy and the Czech NGO in Kabul.

KT: Could you also brief us on Czech NGOs in Afghanistan, in which areas do they mainly engaged?

Ambassador: Right now we have two Czech NGOs working in Afghanistan. One is the People In Need NGO working in north part of Afghanistan. They are mostly dealing with the projects of agricultural fields and their primary goal is of course education. They have established agricultural training centers and have been implementing the same curriculum in each of the training centers. People from different provinces receiving same education and working in the same manner. The NGO also helping agricultural projects and helping farmers with their farming and products.

The second NGO is called “Given Hands” and they deal with drug addicted people. They have established centers of excellence and teaching doctors how to deal with addicts. The drug business is a big issue in Afghanistan and are working to counter its threats. The management of these NGOs are done by Czech government with cooperation of the local staffs.

KT: Since beginning of mission in Afghanistan, you have tried quit a lot to engage the two countries private sector, how is such cooperation going on?

Ambassador: You are right, we opened the first military boot shop in Kabul and according to the owner of the shop, the business is going very well. They have imported thousands of pairs of such boots and the embassy could support them with showing the boots to the Afghan security forces. Meanwhile our goal is that the company provide all the security forces with such Prabas boots from the Czech Republic. We have got a very good feedback for our boots from thousands of Afghans.

KT: Recently the Agriculture Minister of the Czech Republic visited Kabul and held talks with his Afghan counterpart. The meeting was also attended by a number of Afghan private sector representatives and they were very keen to open a new phase of cooperation with Czech private sectors, including establishing of an air corridor, exporting of fresh and dry fruits and importing of the machineries. So how do you evaluate such cooperation?

Ambassador: It is very fresh and we have to wait for such proposals to be accepted and implemented. The project would be started once we take the experts in agricultural fields to Czech Republic. The two ministers of agriculture discussed the possibilities and then we would try to get more information in different areas, including the areas of animal breeding. We have found very knowledgeable people in Afghanistan in agricultural sector and they were very keen to have trainings and knowledge from the Czech experts. Czech Republic is the 7th biggest country in the world in the area of animal breeding and selling of livestock.

Czech would continue such cooperation and meanwhile would done research on the proposal made during the meetings and would then come for its implementation. We have the machineries and that could be imported here to ease farmers in their works. We have also received request for establishing of the milk factory and defiantly the Czech Republic would help in the area of engineering, training and processing of the aforesaid factory. But the promises would be implemented step by step.

KT: Insecurity is the main concern in Afghanistan. Do you think it would affect such cooperation in the future?

Ambassador: Of course insecurity is the main concern, especially for the private sector in the area of investments, sending experts and installation of the machineries. There are some secure and insecure areas in Afghanistan, and at the outset we would focus to target those areas which is much secure to implement the project. We will definitely persuade the investor in Czech Republic as well to take part in such projects in Afghanistan. Secondly, we will help the government-run projects, which the government would definitely provide the security for them.

Currently we are working with Kabul Municipality and we are trying to bring back those Czech experts who have created a plan for Kabul public transport and conducted the study in 2007. We were able to get additional money for those experts to take them back here in Kabul and looking forward to fix the traffic issues in Kabul and have infrastructures for the city. Then we would have Czech transports running in Kabul as we had in early 1970s in this city.

KT: Afghans returning from Pakistan and Iran facing uncertain future and struggling with many challenges. Czech has made contributions to them via IOM.

What was the amount donated and how many people’s problems were addressed?

Ambassador: We do contribute through the international trust fund as well. We have tried to help Afghanistan in different sectors of military, development and humanitarians. We have some amount of money at the embassy, coming from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address the needed segments of society, including women, students, IDPs and returnees. We built a bridge of 30 meters in Samangan, aiming to allow people and students to go to school or their works. We have also built pipelines to bring irrigation waters to mosques, schools and the families.

Last year we have donated 2.5 million of Czech Koruna through IOM for the undocumented Afghans returning from Pakistan. So they did have nothing, and IOM through the Czech fund extended essential supports to them, including assisting of home appliances and tents. So we could persuaded our headquarter that the money target the right people and we could succeed to get another five million Czech Koruna for the Afghan undocumented returnees. We signed an agreement with IOM to use the money for those returnees residing or coming to Jalalabad from Pakistan.

KT: Your mission is getting over, how do you evaluate the situation in Afghanistan and what have you learned from the Afghan society?

Ambassador: Well, the situation is not easy right now. But the security and economic situation is getting better after the drop-down since withdrawal of the international forces. Afghanistan needs revenue for the education of its people and the security. Afghans deserve the bests and I hope the country could go rapidly with the economic development in the future to bring about peace and stability. The real hope of the international community is to help Afghanistan get a better future and I am pretty sure that this country would be the precious stone of the Central Asia.

In my opinion Afghanistan has a very nice nature, lovely people who take care of their families and friends, they are honest and very hospitable. Afghanistan without violence would be a precious stone.

KT: And your message for young Afghan generation?

Ambassador: I have a very big trust on young Afghan generation.

They are very important for Afghanistan’s future. I see youth having latest model of the smart phones and using social media and they know what is happening here and in the world

They will soon bring Afghanistan into peace and development, as they prefer to live like others in democracy and not in a place surrounded by the neighbors, war and the violence.