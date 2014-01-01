National Exports Strategy to increase exports

National Exports Strategy will be codified with cooperation of EU and several domestic bodies. Tens traders held a big gathering in Herat province to codify NES. According to official, of Herat chambers of commerce and industries, with implementation of this plan, the level of the country’s exports particularly the west zone, would be increased many field. As at present according to available official data, Afghan imports are 10 pc while its exports are 10 pc.

At the same time the officials of WTC would assess Afghanistan exports problems and the way of implementation of this strategy will be paved at the end of current year. According to WTC advisor Mujeeburrahman Khatir, this strategy would improve situation of Afghanistan exports.

The officials of Herat CCI have said that there is a deep gap between imports-exports of Afghanistan, the world and the region and efforts are underway to establish balance between these two partners. They emphasize that the west zone has achieved US $250m exports to regional and world countries and this process is growing.

According to head of Herat CCI Saad Khatibi, Afghanistan imports are several times higher. In their opinion, the reason behind not improving of Afghanistan exports are lack of government support from exporters. Afghanistan annual imports is over US $ 10b while its exports are less than US $ 600m. Afghan exports items include carpets and animal and herbal products. President Ghani has already considered imbalance of our imports- exports as the biggest threat after poverty, corruption and drugs. It is believed that the Afghan government is trying to change this country to an exporter country because many ways are already paved for most products.

According to president Ghani, the Afghan government has managed to defend itself politically but so far she lacks economic independence and political independence is defected without autarcy.

The Afghan MoCI has time and again announced that balance of imports-exports are important for Afghanistan economic development. According to MoCI, at present the most Afghanistan exports are taking place to Pakistan and India and efforts will be made to increase exports to other countries too.

To improve trade, Afghanistan has signed bilateral, trilateral and quadrilateral agreements with neighboring and regional countries and efforts are going on to connect Afghanistan to regional and international waters. According to MoCI, similar agreements have been proposed to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to pave the way of Afghanistan exports improvement to these countries.

Afghanistan exports mainly include, fresh and dried fruits, medicinal herbs, carpets, fur etc but it is said that the value of exports items is more than the registered data. Because often traders and businessmen submit their balance sheetless than the real price to evade taxes.