Kandahar grape, other fresh fruits enjoy good market

Grape is one of the main famous yields in Kandahr province, where also exports grape to other provinces of the country.

Hafizullah Saeedi, Kandahar’s head of agriculture, irrigation and livestock department told The Kabul Times that there are 20,000 hectares of grapevines in the province. It is worth mentioning that there are 14 types of grapes in Kandahar and the exports’ rate is averagely reaches 63, 550 metric tons annually, he further said.

On horticulture section, Kandahar’s agriculture department is doing its task based on the national process, he said, adding in the past, the grapevines had been keeping as traditional and their yields had been less. But now, the grapevines are being kept as better and standard, resulting the yields to be considerably increased, he continued.

Kandahar’s agriculture department wants to widen the grapevines area, as it annually prepares 6000 hectares of lands for grape and protect them through systematic ways, he went on to say.

Exports of fresh fruits are the important point and Kandahar’s agriculture department is making effort so to find a good market for them and pack them according to people demands, he pointed out.

This is while that fresh fruits were largely exported through Pakistan in the past, but the traders expect a new See P3...

window of export opportunity with the launch of trade activities at Chabahar Port.

The Chabahar port is situated near the Persian Gulf on Iranian territory, 700 kilometers from the Afghanistan’s southwestern Nimroz province. The port is economical for Afghan merchants, particularly fruit exporters.

Afghanistan’s fruits enjoy good market in Asia and Europe, but there are no facilities to easily transfer them.

This comes as Afghanistan exported 40 tons of different types of fruits to India in a second cargo flight from southern Kandahar province two months ago.

In this regard a special ceremony was attended by Governor Zalmai Wesa, deputy chamber of commerce and industry head Haji Younus Momand, Indian Consulate General in Kandahar Narinder Pal Singh, provincial chamber of commerce and industry officials, provincial council members, traders and others.

The cargo plane from Kandahar to India was loaded with dried fruits and medical plants.

Likewise, grapes, pomegranates and other fresh fruits would be also exported to India as the fresh fruits seasons arrived.

Afghanistan-India air corridor that was inaugurated by President Ashraf Ghani was a great news for Afghanistan, particularly for Kandahar, the center to fresh and dried fruits.

The air corridor would also help boost economic relations between the two countries. However, the traders are asked to be careful in packaging fruits and their quality and observe international standards.

The corridor could also provide good opportunities for Afghan traders to develop their business and help boost the country’s economy.

Karima Malikzada



