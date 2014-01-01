Beekeeping, increase of honey production in Afghanistan

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MoAIL) has made serious efforts to develop beekeeping and increase honey production.

The spokesman of the MoAIL Lutfullah Rashed in an interview with The Kabul Times reporter said, “Fortunately honey is produced in 34 provinces of Afghanistan even in cold climate provinces, like Bamyan.

Rashed added, “In 2015 over 1876 metric ton honey was produced throughout Afghanistan while in 2016 it increased to over 2144 metric ton and are plan to promote it in 2017 and subsequent years gradually.

He went on to say, “We have under taken certain beekeeping programs to invite farmers to beekeeping and train beekeeping to farmers and horticultures. Beekeeping is not expensive. They will get good income.

He said,” Due to its lovely climate, Afghanistan enjoys capacity of keeping over one million bees boxes. At present there over 236000 bees boxes and 58 bee keeping cooperatives and 10 bee keeping unions are involved in this sector.

In the beginning we trained 10000 people and later it was increased to over 19000. A French NGO is involved in this section and made huge investment. They made beekeeping boxes and distributed to farmers. In remote areas, honey is harvested in traditional method but in some big cities honey is collected professionally with modern equipment.

Rashed complained that low quality and cheap foreign, honey is freely imported in Afghanistan that strongly damages domestic honey markets. We try to restrict foreign honey imports.

Honey imports rate was over 560000 tons in 1382 but today is 66000 tons that has left positive impacts on internal honey production. We are optimists to meet domestic markets needs and then export honey to abroad. We invite private sector to invest in this sector and we would marketing to them to export their products.

According to available data Herat, Helmand, Farah, Nimroz, Zabul, Ghazni, Wardak, Bayan, Daikondi, Logar, Kabul, Kapisa, Parwan, Baghlan, Takhar, Badakhshan, Paktya, Paktika, Khost and Nangarhar are vanguard in honey production as annually 4 to 5 thousand kg honey is produced in each province. In Herat there are over 50 beekeeping farms operating with an annual rate of over 3500 kg honey production.