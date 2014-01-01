Afghanistan seeks Czech Republic’s cooperation in agriculture sector

KABUL: Afghanistan eyeing Czech Republic to cooperate in agriculture and livestock using their expertise as well as attract investments, aiming to develop the sector, the Ministry of Agricultural, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said.

Meeting his Czech counterpart on August 3rd here in Kabul, Agriculture Minister Assadullah Zamir said the ministry continues its efforts to attract the attention of Czech businessmen in the agriculture sector in Afghanistan. He said Afghanistan sees livestock as a key sector for the country’s economy, adding livestock and animal breeding was one of the areas where Afghanistan could use the Czech Republic’s experiences to improve the sector in Afghanistan.

“Czech has continued to help Afghanistan in different sectors through NATO and EU, but this time we want to use Czech expertise in agricultural sector,” Minister Zamir said, adding Afghanistan’s 75 percent of the population was working in agricultural field and the ministry trying to ease them with essential trainings.

“Afghanistan has the potentials, including water, agricultural lands and the people required. We need to create job and attract more investments. Technical support and cooperation with private sectors is a need,” the minister noted.

Prioritizing the requirements, Minister of Agriculture went on saying that employment opportunities, bringing of more lands into agricultural fields, packing and certification of fresh and dry fruits of Afghanistan were key to development of the sector.

“We would like to work with Czech Republic in areas of livestock, irrigation, technology and research,” minister Zamir said, adding there was a need for MoU to go ahead through the aforesaid cooperation.

Meanwhile Atiqullah Nasrat head of the ACCI said private sector was playing key role in a country, adding Afghan private sector was interested to go through cooperation with Czech counterparts.

“We want to put words into practice. Afghanistan has the potential to bring Czech investors to Afghanistan. We want to have Czech’s cooperation in areas of establishment of spring houses, registration and examination of the animals,” Nasrat added, asking Czech Republic official to help Afghanistan in renewable energy production as well.

Sayed Abbas and Jalaluddin Saeed, representing the private sector spoke related to certification, processing and standardization of the Afghan products, adding a special air corridor was needed to ease import and export between the two countries.

Czech Republic’s Agriculture Minister Marian Jureèka, who was on a visit to Kabul, said his trip was aimed at improving cooperation with Afghanistan’s agriculture sector.

“On behalf of the Czech government, I would like to say that our task is to support not only in the area of security and education but also in the area of development of agriculture projects and this is precisely the purpose of my visit today,” he said.

He added, he was looking forward to opportunities in which the Czech Republic could partner with Afghanistan.

Minister Jureèka stressed close relations between the two countries and said his country and Afghanistan had historic friendship but his country had been unable to continue its cooperation with Kabul due to the decade long war.

“Glad to be here in Afghanistan. We support Afghanistan in different spheres of security, education and agriculture. Considering the terrorism and the global fight against it, Czech is keen to help Afghanistan in development affairs which aims to tackle the existed threats,” the visiting minister said.

Calling insecurity a great obstacle before developments, the Czech minister said Afghans need to eat and much attentions was required to boost agriculture in Afghanistan.

Thanking Minister Zamir for prioritizing the requirement of the agriculture in Afghanistan, Minister Jureèka said his country was ready to send experts to Afghanistan and organize training courses.

“We have 50 years of experience in certification of the products. Czech is ready to help Afghanistan in livestock, agriculture and irrigation affairs. The two country’s private sector is needed to be connected as well,” the Czech agriculture minister said, adding Czech has experience of animal examination and registration in different countries and could help Afghanistan in such affairs.

The visiting minister said he was glad to see Afghan private sector’s enthusiasm for cooperation, adding Czech would make effort to establish certification lab in Afghanistan. “Hope the two countries delegations meet in couple of weeks and finalize the MoU for cooperation.”