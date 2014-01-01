Property loss due to May 31 VBIED attack insupportable

Beside humanitarian casualties, the Wednesday VBIED attack caused heavy damages to people. According to assessments made by the Kabul municipality in the crime scene, as a result of this criminal terrorist attack, multibillion damages have been inflicted to private sector.

Addressing the media in a press conference in Kabul, acting Kabul mayor Abdullah Habibzay said that financial damages are estimated over four billion Afghani and the explosion has damaged targets up to 4km from the impact site to public and private sectors.

He added, 200 vehicles transferred broken windows from the incident site and over 500 municipality workers were involved in this cleaning operation.

Following this deadly VBIED attack, the ACCI told the media that the explosion has inflicted over US$10m damages to private sector.

ACCI spokesman Seyamuddin Pesarlay said that damages are more than the estimation of Kabul municipality. The owner of a private clinic Zabihullah Noori located in Wazir Akbar Khan area, claimed that his clinic has sustained over Afs 5m damages. He added that he had invested approximately US one million while he has received half a million Afghan damages.

The officials of ROSHAN Co who have also made assessment on possible damages and causalities said that they wonder if the government would compensate these damages.

A number of Kabul people are also concerned on economic situation due to recent deadly incidents.

Large number of groceries IVO of impacts site have been closed. Mohammad Amin and Lotfullah two locals said that due to recent events, large number of shopkeepers have shut their shops down and face people with problem.

The Afghan government should put an end to this satiation that has impacted the locals situation and inflicted negative consequences on essentials prices.

The recent incidents not only inflicted damages to our people but also victimized lay number of innocent Muslims.