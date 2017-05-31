Ramadan & hike of foodstuffs price

Every year the price of foodstuffs and fuel are increasing during the holy month of Ramadan. Most of the people are complaining of increasing the price of foodstuffs in the country in particular Kabul, capital city of Afghanistan. Qayamuddin, a worker in Kabul city where can hardly making a living and maintaining first needs of his family told The Kabul Times correspondent, “Problems get double every year due to increasing the price of foodstuffs during Ramadan as his income is very low”.

“The price of foodstuffs and other key products has increased by 25%. I am asking for decreasing the price of foods as we are poor and cannot afford to buy anything”, Qayamuddin said, blaming national traders and shopkeepers for doubling the price of all foods as flour, rice, cooking oil, vegetables, grains, fruits and others.

Meanwhile, Khalid Shah, a shopkeeper in Kabul Mandavi (market) told The Kabul Times correspondent that traders were hoarding foodstuffs in their stores, resulting in increasing of the price of foods in markets.

“We do not want to hike the price of foodstuffs by ourselves as we purchase foods in markets with high prices and sell them directly as we have no place to hoard them”, Khalid Shah added.

Mohammad Sarwar, another shopkeeper in Kabul city, also said that the price of dairies has recently hiked because demand for purchasing dairy in the city is becoming double during Ramadan.

“Traders who are delivering foodstuffs to markets raise the rate of foodstuffs during Ramadan in order to get more profits. For example, the price of dairies has increased recently by 10 – 20% in Kabul markets”, Sarwar added.

Most of the people believe that traders hoard foodstuffs in their stores before arriving the holy month of Ramadan in order to get more profits.

Meanwhile, deputy minister of commerce and industries Abdul Bari Rahman said, “Rate of foodstuffs depend on their demand and the price somehow increases and changes when demands for purchasing foodstuffs increase”.

Commerce officials have said that increasing the price of foodstuffs did not depend on coming the holy month of Ramadan as all trading stuffs including foodstuffs were purchased with dollar abroad, adding that jumping currency rate had key role in hiking the price of all stuffs.

Meanwhile, increasing of price of foodstuffs has now changed to a culture particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. Governments in other Islamic countries are seriously controlling selling and purchasing process of foodstuffs in markets and keep the price of foodstuffs stable. In Afghanistan, relevant officials are asked to pay full attention in this regard and make further effort in reduction of the price of foodstuffs in markets as most of the people are poor and not afford to purchase foodstuffs with higher prices.

Karima Malikzada












