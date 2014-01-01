A Railway Transportation For Kabul City

Afghans still talk about those glory days when Shah Amanullah Khan introduced a strange looking locomotive that roared in Kabul Street.

People quickly welcomed and embraced the idea knowing that the future was indeed in their reach.

Unfortunately the dream short lived but memories lasted for a century.

Personally this thought had haunted me for years which bring me to a fundamental question why can’t we continue and build upon that great vision.

After all we are far smarter and able people so why not put our vigor and acumen to the test of time as a former US president said “Don’t ask your country what it can do for you” you ask what you can do for your country”?

Well, here is what we can do for our country.

Let’s begin and roll up our sleeves to build a futuristic yet affordable TRAMWAY for Kabul city a transportation system that will coexist and share the same existing roads with other traffic system.

The city TRAMWAY will serve as an imperative catalyst that will ignite productivity, reduce transportation cost especially during the current economic challenges faced by our nation.

While there are countless other ancillary benefits let me highlight a little which will benefit us all collectively.

1- The TRAMWAY will be a reliable partner in reducing traffic jam and air pollution carbon dioxide (co2) savings billions in cost of fuel consumption.

2- The TRAMWAY will be a reliable partner in reducing the essential working hours.

3- The TRAMWAY will be a reliable partner in boosting the economy by offering people more time to shop.

4- The TRAMWAY will be a reliable partner in transporting our young generation attending school, universities and other educational institutions.

5- The TRAMWAY will be a reliable partner to alleviate traffic jam by more than 50% and reduced vehicles accidents and allow law enforcement authorities to respond life treating emergencies in a timely manner.

6- The TRAMWAY will be a reliable partner to gain people trust and admiration that their government is from the people by the people and for the people.

7- The TRAMWAY will be a reliable partner to unite people while sharing a common transportation system to support their government proudly and have no reason to join extremists.

8- The TRAMWAY will be a reliable partner to boost a genuine unity among our divers people that serve all it citizens on an equal base.

9- The TRAMWAY will be a reliable partner to accelerate and deliver better government services, better law enforcement while eliminating corruption substantially.

10- Last but not least the TRAMWAY will be a reliable partner in creating thousands of quality job opportunities during construction phases as well as long terms.

The concept for Kabul city railway projects was originally forwarded by me to the president office for his review in March of 2016.

An official document was forwarded to the director of Afghanistan railway office acknowledging the president interest in the (leap forward project).

As per the instructions of the president of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, I had the opportunity to hold round table discussion with Kabul mayor and other relevant ministries as well as the director of Afghanistan railway out ling my intend and vision to proposed a preliminary guidelines for the construction of approximately 175 km of rail road Track over 6 (six) phase as follows:

Phase 1- Two way tracks

I propose the first phase of this highly anticipated project to commence from the Darul Aman historical palace to Pule Bagh-i- Omomi (downtown Kabul) as a tribute to Afghanistan 100th year of independence celebration for August of 2019 saluting king Amanullah Khan vision.

Phase 2- Two way tracks

Extending the tracks from Pule Bagh Omomi to Kabul International Airport while connecting new Microrayon and Bibi Mahro residential area.

Phase 3- Two way tracks

Extending the tracks westward known as the 80m wide road connecting Kabul International Airport to Khair Khana Mena and Sarai Shamali.

Phase 4- Two way tracks

Moving on to south direction, connecting Khairkhana to Karte Parwan, Kabul Inter-continental Hotel, Kahoshal KhanMena, Selo, Kote Sange extending the track further and beyond to accommodate the densely populated Dashte Barche residential area.

Phase 5- Two way tracks

Moving on an eastern direction, from Kot e Sange the tramway will accommodate our young and egger students to their destination to many Universities and other education institutions complexes.

This part of the tracks will eventually end at Cinema Pamir.

Phase 6- Two way tracks

Will be the longest phase which reaches to the outskirts of Kabul metropolitan area.

The track will begin from Cinema e Pamir along the historic Jade Maiwand road to Shah Shahid, Karte e Now, Bagrami and for reaching residents of Arzan Qemat, swinging across to Pol e Charkhi connecting Kabul-Jalalabad highway population to downtown Kabul.

Kabul is our only ambassador to the world.

It has been projected that Afghanistan population will exceed to over 41 (forty one) million by 2025 while Kabul city estimated 5 (five) million populations will explode to more than 8 “eight million” residents.

I believe utterly that the time has come to take tangible initiatives and steps to address the growing transportation needs for the capital city while reducing the traffic havocs’ as well as environmental challenges (Carbon Dioxide) and myriad of other essential issues in responsible and timely manors.

This imperative public welfare project is in need of a broad based public and political support as well as other national contribution in terms of financial and technical expertise.

This life altering project is considered a giant leap forward in addressing the growing population desire for a reliable transportation for generations to come.

This is my proposed outline and vision for Kabul Transportation need to facilitate the burgeoning population.

Public participation and debate are considered essential to this monumental and historical project.

Foremost, this public welfare project will serve as catalyst to ignite the economic engine for our fledgling economy as well as promote unity, better law enforcement while eliminating corruption substantially, extend working and shopping hours, reducing significant amount of Carbon Dioxide levels from the air in creating a clean environment for our children to live and grow, saving millions of dollars in fuel and healthcare care costs along with countless of other ancillary benefits.

In collaboration with our international partners in terms of technical and financial support we will overcome in finding alternative solutions while eliminating impediments.

Cooperation and unwavering support of Kabul municipality, ministries of transportation, finance and public works is a must collectively in bringing Afghanistan with help and guidance from Almighty God on a path to a giant Leap Forward.

Let’s roll the train

Shir Khosti



