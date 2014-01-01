Afghanistan’s forests; timber smuggling still continues

Greenery and forests play important role in protection of environment and its beauty as well as play its role in the growth of the economy.

With enjoying from green valleys, roaring rivers and drains, our country has its own importance.

The eastern and south-eastern regions are covering with green forests, but because of paying no attention by government, these forests are cutting wildly and are smuggling to other countries.

Nooristan, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces are famous for having vast forests, but they are not protected how much is necessary and are cutting and smuggling to overseas.

First, the people are demanded to keep this natural gift and then the government especially the National Environment Protection Authority should pay attention for safeguarding of forests.

Economic experts believe that if the smuggling of timber be prevented and factories be established and government and non-government organs use it or be exported abroad, this causes employment be provided for unemployed from one hand and on the other economy gets strengthened.

In these days, smuggling of timber is increased especially in Kunar, Nooristan and Paktia provinces.

With cooperation of people, government should prevent cutting and smuggling of forests as timber and the ground be prepared for healthy use of the same inside of country.

The government should expand its rule and sovereignty in those provinces that are enjoying from vast forest and prevent from its cutting and smuggling so that our environment and economy not to be harmed more.



