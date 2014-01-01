$7bln added to country’s economy, MoRR

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations said that last year (2016), $7bln have been added to economy of the country, through returning of Afghans from foreign countries.

Due to deteriorating security situation, the flow of Afghans to European countries has been unprecedented over the last years, some of whom have returned home due to problems they were facing in foreign countries.

Mohammad Ali, an Afghan engineer who had gone to Germany and has returned home after three months, told The Kabul Times that seeking asylum in foreign countries is a very difficult and long process.

“I have faced many problems when I left my country for abroad,” he further said. “At first, I wanted to also take my family with me to Germany, but fortunately, I didn’t do so,” he added.

He added whoever goes to Europe and thinks he can find a good place to live, makes a big mistake. He believes that if the people want, they can work in Afghanistan.

Obaid, another returnee said, ‘I have voluntarily returned home, because, I found nowhere better than my homeland.’ ‘I suggest all my countrymen not to leave their country, and if they did, don’t comeback,’ he added.

Unfortunately, recent illegal immigrations to European countries have caused to negatively affect the country’s economy. But fortunately, with returning hundreds of Afghan refugees to Afghanistan, $7bln have been added to economy of the country—a move which is considered as a constructive step toward improvement. At the same time, Sayed Hussain Alemi Balkhi, the minister of refugees and repatriations said, ‘the ministry has inaugurated a ‘Digital Information Center’ for refugees, as currently, Torkham-Nangarhar and Islam-Qala-Herat borders have already been connected with the center and soon Nimroz-Spinboldak will also be connected with the center.’

He added that until the end of 2017, Kabul Airport and eight other provinces of the country will be connected with the Digital Information Center.

According to the MoRR officials, the system has established with financial assistance of US Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (BPRM) and IOM.

Based on the World Bank estimation, annually, over $2bln is being sent to Afghanistan by Afghan refugees living abroad.

According to the figures released by MoRR, more than one million Afghans have returned home in 2016, 950,000 of whom have been volunteers.



