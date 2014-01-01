Economic projects effective in curbing unemployment

Economic projects play effective role in removing unemployment—a challenge that has faced the Afghan people, particularly the youth with many difficulties. A number of youth and families are concerned over such a situation and ask the government to address their problems. Likewise, calling the role of economic projects vital in curbing joblessness, a number of economic experts told The Kabul Times that if the government wants to step up in regard with utilizing projects and reconstruction of factories in the country, there is no doubt that the move will decrease the rate of unemployment. And economic expert, Massoud said, ‘there is no doubt that the economic projects is the only option that can tackle the unemployment problem.’ He believes that this problem will not be completely solved in many years, but it can be decreased somehow. He added that by establishing legal economic centers, we can rescue the country’s economy. Furthermore, through a five-year-plan on the fields of generating energy and water, gas, chemical industries, irrigation and agricultural centers, transport and telecommunication networks, the country’s economic problems will be decreased, he went on to say. Azrakhsh Hafezi, another expert said, ‘principally, the economic projects will not only lead the country toward development, but will also tackle the unemployment challenge in a country.’ He also believes that proper extraction of mines estimated to have been worth three trillion dollars can considerably decrease the unemployment rate in the country. He added that if factories are established, and high quality domestic productions with low prices are supplied to bazaar, there is no doubt that the country will face economic growth and the unemployment challenge will be figured out. The unemployment rate has recently reached its peak, resulting a huge number of people to leave the country for abroad. According to Central Statistic Organization (CSO), the unemployment figure for 2015 was only 25 percent. Insecurity, lack of job opportunities and a downturn of industries are the main factors behind growing unemployment in the country. In many cases, those who had jobs are now unemployed and at the same time no new job were created. Recent scientific research findings suggest that unemployment can affect as individual’s psychological well-being and it can leave tremendously powerful scars on a person’s psyche. Unemployment can leave some individuals with feelings of worthlessness, lack of motivation, feelings of embarrassment, greater level of anxiety, hopelessness and increased levels of stress. Therefore, the government of Afghanistan should pay serious heed in this regard and provide the youth with job opportunities.