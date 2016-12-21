WB pledges $83mln

Officials of the ministry for finance said, ‘World Bank (WB) will assist $83mln to Afghanistan in a bid to be spent on bringing reforms on five key sections’. Welcoming this aid of the World Bank, the ministry of finance said, ‘the amount is of $900mln pledged assistances to the government of Afghanistan—a figure which is expected to be completely paid within three years.’ The World Bank officials believe that Afghanistan is a country, where has been known as transit square between south Asia and Central Asia and in order to pave the way for business opportunities and prevent illegal immigrations, much must be done. At the same time, lauding the World Bank support from the country, a number of lawmakers, experts and citizens told The Kabul Times that Afghanistan needs the WB and other donor countries’ support for long. Herat people representative at lower house of the parliament believes that the Afghan government can provide the ground to attract the donor countries’ assistances and spend it on different sections. He also stressed that this is a good opportunity to Afghanistan to avail the international community’s supports and assistances and make effort to fairly spend the amount in different provinces, as well as take practical steps on fighting corruption, good governance and ensuring security. Shir Ali Tazri, an economy expert and member of Academy of Science said, ‘the government of Afghanistan should have a comprehensive plan to practice its economic programs and pay seriously heed on infrastructural sections.’ But unfortunately, lack of a precise economic program and good governance over the last fourteen years, has caused less attention to be paid on infrastructural projects of the country, he added. A civil society member, Safia Seddiqi said, ‘there are undoubtedly good opportunities existed in Afghanistan, and by introduction of them to donor countries and international community, the country can be considerably benefitted.’ She added that billions of dollars have been pumped into Afghanistan over the last fourteen years, but unfortunately, considerable attention has not been paid to infrastructural programs, therefore, the government should further focus on national programs henceforth. Meanwhile, a number of citizens believe that the government of Afghanistan should come up with better development programs to attract further cooperation of the donor countries. Rafiullah, a Kabul resident said, ‘if security is fully ensured throughout the country, it will positively affect on all sections, but unfortunately, due to lack of security in the country, the people are not interested to enthusiastically work.’ This is while that over the last fourteen years, the international community has assisted Afghanistan in various fields so far, as fortunately, the county is now at the focal point of the world countries, an opportunity that will provide the way for the country’s prosperity.