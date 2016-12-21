Fighting poverty: Thousands to find jobs in government offices

More than 39 per cent of Afghans are living below poverty line, a joint survey conducted by the ministry of economy, Central Statistic Office, ministry of economy and the World Bank said. The survey conducted countrywide, covered high level of poverty in the provincial level, unsafe food, work situation, lack of the residents’ access to proper health services. Ministry of economy said the survey had been launched to clarify how the level of poverty was higher at the provincial level, in order to find solution to the poverty problems of the people, as 66 per cent of the people have been found below poverty line in Takhar, a remote province in the north. The survey shows only 4 percent of the people living below poverty line, in southern Farah province, far less than the figure in the northern Takhar, but showed a totally countrywide level of poverty including the capital Kabul concerning. The government of national unity has also announced to provide up to 10,000 people with jobs, through a program, expected to be launched by the ministry of works and social affairs in 2017. The main aim of the government was to reduce poverty and help thousands of educated youths refrain from leaving the country. Hundreds of educated people are seen standing at the back of the governmental and non-governmental offices waiting for jobs, amid growing insecurity in the security. Tens of thousands of people fled insecurity and unemployment in the country, to the European countries, where, high number of them suffering uncertainty, have been deported, that recently, the first groups arrived in Kabul last Thursday. Likewise, large number of youths would be prevented to join the armed oppositions’ ranks, where the regional intelligence agencies train them insurgency and send them to Afghanistan to kill innocent citizens and destroy the country. If the government of Afghanistan wants to reduce poverty and help wide number of educated youth find jobs inside the country and prevent them from leaving the country, its should first strengthen its intelligence and work hard for encouraging the youth to avoid joining the armed oppositions. Besides this corruption is another vicious phenomenon that had strengthened the armed oppositions ranks, while many empty posts are still available in the government’s offices. According to the ministry of finance, those seeking jobs in the country’s customhouses have to pay tens of thousands of dollars as bribe to the related higher ups within the organs. Despites the president’s commitment to uproot corruption in the country, Afghanistan has still kept its rank as one of the five corrupt countries in the world. The government should prioritize eligible youths to find jobs in the government organs, as many cases had been found in the state-run entities, with the appointed ones close relative of the ministers or other high ranking officials. The people of Afghanistan want the program, through which ten thousand people are expected to access job, should be transparent and launched through a fair process.