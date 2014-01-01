When I was a child once I asked my father that what patriotism was. “Humanity” He said.

The next day I got a big red cross on humanity on my notebook, my teacher told me that I had written a totally different and opposite meaning. It was unexpected. I believed that my father couldn’t be wrong after all he was educated and intellectual. My teacher told me that patriotism is vigorous support for one’s country, it’s an attachment to a homeland closely related to nationalism. After the passage of time I realized that my teacher was right so I should not doubt on her knowledge anymore. At many occasions I felt crave and devotion for my country when our national team won the match we celebrated it together. On Independence Day we waved flags, sang the national anthem’ national songs and set the national parties. When we go abroad we abruptly become emotional and feel the home sickness. When we notice that our country is in some kind of political crisis, at war and/or suffering from natural disasters we support our country in a very positive way this is called enthusiasm’ devotion and love.

However, when I got mature and grown up, the theory of patriotism changed again but this time I am pretty sure my dad was right I couldn’t understand his logic at that time. Personally we all live in a nut shell; our individuality is more sacred and respectful than unity. Additionally, we prefer to live in that shell though we all strongly believe in unity too. Some of us are so possessive that they can do anything for themselves, they can cross any limit without thinking about the national interest and patriotism. Elaborating, I noticed many times that demonstrators often ruin the public and private properties they don’t care if their inaction causes a big loss to innocent people and affect country’s image. Institutions and markets get closed due to road-blocks, hospitalized patients and their attendants suffer, daily wagers become jobless and casual worker couldn’t reach to their offices on time, economy is affected, security issues go high but who cares, they keep doing it for their personal purposes and interests.

During student life, we all claim that we will serve our country but for beneficial issue especially low salary we go on strike. Whenever we get a chance we resign and go abroad for high income and good future without thinking it may cause the brain drain and country can bear the loss of qualified people. Furthermore, leg pulling, not letting the adequate people to do their job, ego and jealousy is not just our personal immoral but badly affect the overall attitude of a nation. If we don’t let the eligible people reach the top just because we are not capable of getting there, it even deteriorates the country.

Corruption is another tribulation; unfortunately the corruption ratio is always high in poor and developing countries. Bribe kills merits, breaks the rule even though we ditch each other. In addition to that, family violence, adultery, child marriage, child labor, adulteration, sexual abuse, murder and other criminal acts are mostly the result of corruption which not only defame the country but ruins our personal life too. A country is not defined by its geography, atmosphere, environment and boundaries rather it is defined by its nation. We make our country’s status, our every single move can make or demolish our country’s image even though we keep claiming that we are patriotic, devoted to our nation and home land and will die for her. Indeed it’s the height of hypocrisy.

Like charity begins at home we have to clean ourselves first, prefer country’s image over personal and political benefits. World is like a global village and media is playing vital role but I often couldn’t understand the meaning of freedom of speech our media outlets using. Unfortunately my father is no more if he were alive I must have asked him that what freedom of speech is actually? Most electronic and print media outlets are spreading rumors rather than facts and reality which harass people. Criticism is good and am agree to disagree but propaganda is not accepted. Once my mum narrated a story that “ after a war time in France, a dude was walking on a road waving a stick and yelling am free’ am free, suddenly the stick hit the person passing by, he got hurt and stopped the dude telling him ‘look your freedom ends when my nose starts so please watch out’. Freedom doesn’t mean that we cross every limit. Don’t let your immorality offends your patriotism. “Our flag doesn’t fly because the wind moves it; it flies with the last breath of every solider sacrifices his life protecting it.” Our country needs unity not rumors, propaganda and narcissism. In conclusion, humanity, caring and loving your people is patriotism.











