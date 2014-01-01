Russia creates unified air defense system in Syria

Russian and Syrian military experts have established “a unified integrated air defense system” on Syrian territory amid the ongoing Damascus-Moscow cooperation against the terrorist groups operating in the Arab state.

Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces Major-General Sergey Meshcheryakov said on Friday, “Today, a unified integrated air defense system has been set up in Syria. We have ensured the information and technical interlinkage of the Russian and Syrian air reconnaissance systems.”

Addressing a round table dedicated to the Syrian experience at the Army-2017 International Military-Technical Forum, Meshcheryakov added that, “All information on the situation in the air comes from Syrian radar stations to the control points of the Russian force grouping.”

Meshcheryakov further noted that the air defense missile systems in the Hmeymim airfield in Syria’s Latakia Province “are capable of destroying targets within a range of up to 400 kilometers at an altitude of up to 35 kilometers.”

The Russian air defense group in the Hmeymim airfield area includes a radio engineering battalion, a battery of the Pantsir-S air defense missile and gun systems as well as the S-400 air defense missile systems.

Meshcheryakov further said that Daesh terrorists group’s infrastructure suffered substantial damage thanks to the Russian airstrikes against its ammunition and fuel depots, weapons and military equipment repair plants in Syria.

He added that the aerial attacks conducted by the Russian fighter jets on Daesh-controlled oil infrastructure and oil convoys belonging to the terrorists inflicted “substantial” economic losses on them.

Since 2015, Russia has been conducting aerial attacks against terrorist positions in Syria at a request from the Syrian government.

Backed by Russian air power, Syrian ground forces have managed to make numerous gains against terrorists on various fronts.