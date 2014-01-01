‘It’s not a Muslim ban... it’s working out very nicely’

President Donald Trump on Saturday defended his executive order barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. "It's not a Muslim ban," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he signed several executive orders.

In the executive order signed Friday, Trump halted the arrival of refugees for at least 120 days and imposed tough new controls on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen for the next three months.

"It's working out very nicely. You see it at the airports, you see it all over," Trump told reporters, after travelers from those countries were stopped from boarding US-bound planes, triggering angry protests at airports.

"We're going to have a very, very strict ban and we're going to have extreme vetting which we should have had in this country for many years."

French President Francois Hollande on Saturday warned his new US counterpart against adopting a protectionist stance and called on him to respect the principle of accepting refugees.

During a telephone conversation between the two leaders Hollande stressed the "economic and political consequences of a protectionist approach", the Elysee Palace said in a statement. "Faced with an unstable and uncertain world, withdrawal into oneself is a dead-end response," Hollande was quoted as saying.

He added that defending democratic principles required compliance with "the principles on which it is founded, in particular the acceptance of refugees". British Prime Minister Theresa May does "not agree" with the restrictions on immigration imposed by Trump and will intervene if they affect UK nationals, Downing Street said Sunday.

"Immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States, just the same as immigration policy for this country should be set by our government," a spokesman said.

"But we do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking. If there is any impact on UK nationals then clearly we will make representations to the US government about that."

May had sparked controversy in Britain on Saturday after refusing to condemn the order by Trump to suspend refugee arrivals, saying Washington was responsible for its own immigration policy. Alarabiya

