NPC approves 5 contracts worth 3.3bln Afghanis

KABUL: Chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the National Procurement Commission (NPC) held its 121st periodical meeting on Monday, the presidential palace said in a statement.

The meeting approved 5 contracts of new projects worth 3.3bln Afghanis which include:

- The contract of Machalgho Dam’s design and building in Paktia province.

- The power line transmission contract of Sheberghan-Andkhoy.

- The contract of Tarsad tower and the protection wall of the defensive university related to the defense ministry.

- The procurement contracts of required medicines to the ministry of defense as well as the fuel for the Ariana Afghan Airway Company.

The meeting while approving Machalgho and Sheberghan-Andkhoy projects stressed that the ministry of energy and water as well as Afghanistan Breshna Co. to pay serious heed in their management and implementation, the statement further said.

Besides, the NPC didn’t approve the construction contracts of the interior ministry’s new headquarters due to some problems, the statement added.

The meeting was attended by NPC members, representatives of the ministries and procurement administrations, national and international observers, and some other related in-charges, according to the statement.