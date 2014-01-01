Afghanistan should stand on its own, Dr. Abdullah tells CM meeting

KABUL: Chief Executive (CE) of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah chaired the Council of Ministers’ (CM) meeting here in Sapidar Palace yesterday, a statement from CE office said.

Pointing to national agenda on food safety and nutrition, the Chief Executive calledthe figure of malnutrition ‘shocking’ in the country, adding breastfeeding in the first six month as well as food in the next two years would keep children healthy.

Meanwhile Dr. Abdullah briefed the session on his provincial trips, asking the line ministries to solve the problems of Pakita, Laghman and Ghor residents.

He said Laghman people’s major demands were asphalting of 4km road and provision of portable water.

Dr. Abdullah also instructed the related organs to take necessary steps for electricity of Feerozkoh city using solar systems. He also asked Ministry of Public Health to pay serious attentions towards public hospital in Paktia province.

According to the statement from CE office, Dr. Abdullah also briefed the session on US secretary of state visit of Afghanistan, adding the meeting discussed security, targeting of the terrorists’ safe heavens in neighboring countries, regional and economic issues. The CE went on saying international community was also demanding Afghan government’s firm steps in good governance, transparent elections and fight against corruption.

Pointing to reports of the international organs monitoring activities of the government agencies, Dr. Abdullah asked the ministries and independent organs to respect such reports and take necessary steps for reformation.

“International supports are not forever and we need to make Afghanistan stand on its own and ask the foreign troops to leave the country, as they are not our demand, but a need which the people understand it,” Dr. Abdullah told the session.

Meanwhile the Chief Executive called India’s first wheat shipment from Chabahar Port a great step, adding the port would connect South Asia with the Central Asia.

Later on the meeting followed with the security reportof the country by the security officials, report on national agenda for malnutrition and food safety by the Council of Ministers’ Secretariat, report on government’s development works in third quarter of the current financial year by the Ministry of Economy, report on revenue and expanses by the Ministry of Finance, proposal of the Ministry of Information and Culture on extra one million USD in development budget for extension of the National Museum of Afghanistan and request from the government organs on submission of the historical documents to the National Archive, in which the Chief Executive instructed the ministry to share the issue with UNESCO as well as asked the government organs to submit their historical documents to the National Archive.

The meeting also discussed variety of other issues and the related organs and ministries were tasked to step up on addressing the problems.