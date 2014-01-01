Ferozkoh’s solar power energy project to be approved in upcoming fiscal year, Dr. Abdullah

KABUL: Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah in a meeting with Ghor governor and provincial council chief discussed the ongoing situation in the province, a statement from his office said yesterday.

Ghor governor Ghulam Naser Khaze bfriefed the Chief Executive on security, implementation of the uplift projects and demands of the province, adding there were no proper attention and infrastructural works in the province which have led to many challenges.

He called construction projects, generating electricity and providing potable waters were the only wish of the Ghor residents. The governor also asked for farmers’ support in the province.

Meanwhile the provincial district council chief called unemployment and insecurity as the biggest problem in the province, asking the national unity government to address the challenges. Dr. Abdullah said equal developments were the principle of the national unity government, assuring governor and district council chief of addressing their problems though government organs. The Chief Executive went on saying that Ferozkoh’s solar power energy project to be approved in the upcoming financial year and the issue of potable water to be address as well. He also said that the Ministry of Agriculture to extend its program in the province.