Second VP meets French Council of State’s head

KABUL: Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh who is in Paris to attend UNESCO leaders Forum, met with French Council of State’s head Jean-Marc Sauvé on Monday, during which different mutual issues were discussed, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported.

In the meeting, touching on importance of relations between the two countries, Second VP stressed on further bolstering of ties in different sections, the agency further said.

“The relations have begun since 1922, during King Amanullah Khan’s era and with presence of French Archeological Delegation to Afghanistan (DAFA),” Danesh added.

Pointing at DAFA effective activities, VP Danesh appreciated the providing of 36 books on Afghanistan’s historical and ancient sites written by Afghan and French researchers and hoped for their translation into Afghanistan national languages, BNA said.

Danesh thanked France for its financial assistances in different fields, adding one of the sections remained neglected over the last years, is France’s cooperation with Afghanistan in legal and justice sectors.

“In the first Afghanistan’s constitution during King Amanullah Khan’s era, within the legal structure, there was an organization named ‘Council of State’, which were doing what the French state council is doing now,” Danesh continued.

Welcoming the second vice president the French side expressed glad on the information and suggestions presented by Danesh and said, “You know well about French Council of State and there is no need to explain its activities to you.”

He said we were fully ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in different fields.

He added his council is ready to invite Afghan lawyers to France and show them the activities of French judges and lawyers, the agency added.

Furthermore, He said we could also send French advisors and experts to Afghanistan to work to your related administrations.

Afghan ambassador in Paris, chargé d’affaires and some others were also present in the meeting.