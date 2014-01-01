President Ghani urges Education Ministry to announce 9,000 vacancies for teachers

KABUL: Chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the meeting of high council for human resources discussed report of the Monitoring and Evaluation Committee (MEC) at the presidential palace, a statement from the presidential palace said Sunday.

The statement quoted the president as saying the main issue on the MEC report about the Ministry of Education was discussed and spoke in details at the high council of law enforcement and counter-corruption administration.

This was an opportunity helping us to implement an inclusive measure on the education situation in the country and find solution, said the statement.

The meeting was attended by Faizullah Zaki, Acting minister of labor, social affairs, martyrs and disables, Yama Yari, acting minister of public works, Abdul Latif Rushan, acting Minister of Higher Education and other stakeholders, with the country’s CE, Dr. Abdullah the MEC report required comprehensive discussions to help find solution.

He said the issue should be shared with the people, civil society activists to find a solution to the issue.

Attended at the meeting, Nader Naderi, chairman of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Services Commission (IARCSC) said that the commission was prepared for holding pay-scale test among the country’s teachers through a transparent process.

The president meanwhile said in each meeting, a specific agenda should be included and discussed as well as the civil society viewpoints about education, should be collected to help collect proper alternatives, said the president as quoted by the statement.

President Ghani went on as saying that a legal framework should be specified and the law should be amended if not accountable.

According to the statement, the president instructed the ministry of education to introduce the provincial education directors who had passed their exams and announce up to 9,000 vacancies for teachers.

Reforms in the education was a need and therefore, the citizens visions should be collected in this field, said the president.