CE asks Security Council Sanctions Committee to enlist Taliban as terrorist

KABUL: Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, in a meeting with the UN Sanction Committee head, Ghairat Omarov to see Taliban as terrorist group as they are resorting to the killing of the people and impose sanctions on them, said a statement from his office Sunday.

“Taliban are brutally killing innocent civilians and are responsible for destruction of the country and should be considered as terrorists,” said Dr. Abdullah asking the committee to add the name of the leader Mullah Haibatullah to the terrorist list and impose sanctions on the group.

He also asked the UN for strengthening the monitoring and investigation mechanism, restrict the terrorists activities and freeze their financial sources, in order to provide the ground for peace, the statement added.

Head of the UN Sanction Committee stressed that the Security Council’s Sanction Committee would closely cooperate with Afghanistan to overcome terrorist threast and help peace restored in the country.

He said war on terrorism, particularly against the Taliban was his led committee’s priority and thanked the government of Afghanistan for paving the way for the committee’s activities in the country.