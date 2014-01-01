President Ghani lauds football champions

KABUL: In a meeting with Shaheen Asmayee and D Maiwad Atalan football teams, President Ghani congratulated the first team’s championship, the presidential palace said in a statement.

At the outset, representing the country’s football federation, its technical deputy, Mohammad Yousuf Kargar thanked the president for his attention on sport particularly, football, according to the statement.

He said footballers have shined well in national and international matches and they could obtain great achievements, adding they have introduced the new feature of Afghanistan to the world, an action resulted by president’s support, the statement further said.

Afghanistan premier league is consisted of eight teams that had been selected from eight zones of the country, Kargar went on to say.

Expressing glad on the country’s football improvement, he said over the last decades, this was the first time the football matches have been held with international standards overnight, the statement added.

Hereafter, the athletes don’t need to rent other countries’ stadiums for exercises, he added.

The two teams’ captains separately talked in the meeting and appreciated the president’s encourage and support to football players, the statement continued.

The said they had many problems and asked the president to address it, the statement added.

Addressing the football players, the president said, “You are a positive symbol of new generation and the future’s, and yesterday’s match was indicating the nation’s will which would not be surrendered to any threat.”

The president clarified that the government would continue supporting sport, particularly football and described Afghanistan’s football improvements made over the last years.

He stressed that the national teams’ athletes who attend national and international competitions should have a special uniform.

He assured the athletes to provide them with 100 scholarships for the next three years.

The president pointed out that Afghanistan football federation’s elections should be transparently held based on FIFA international regulations.

He added that sport associations would be established in all districts of the country, within which technical people should be hired to promote sport.