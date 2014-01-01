CE meets Rastaq elders, influential figures

KABUL: Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met with a number of Takhar’s Rastaq district Ulama, elders, youth and influential figures, during which he heard their problems, his office said in a statement.

Criticizing on activities of some armed irresponsible groups, the participants asked the government of national unity’s leadership particularly the CE to ensure security in their district and arrest those try to create horror and fear among the people, the statement further said.

At the same time, the participants stressed if the local powerful figures are disarmed, security would be properly ensured and those who have guns to defend themselves and their properties, would surrender their weapons to the government, the statement added.

They also urged the CE to hire their scientific cadres in the government.

Appreciating Rastaq people’s efforts and constant supports, the CE said he would share the security problems of the district with National Security Council and necessary measures would be taken.

On other issues, the CE assured the participants he would address their other problems in consultation with people and related in-charges.