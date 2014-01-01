  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
  • Print version Print version
  • Plain text Plain text

Tagged as:

No tags for this article

Rate this article

0
Home | National | Senators, university lecturers praise Minister Naderi’s efforts for urban development

Senators, university lecturers praise Minister Naderi’s efforts for urban development

By KT 4 hours 31 minutes ago
Font size: Decrease font Enlarge font
Senators, university lecturers praise Minister Naderi’s efforts for urban development
 KABUL: Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi together with senators, deputy ministers and lecturers of Nangarhar University discussed plans on urban development and housing in Nangarhar province here the other day.
Talking on the occasion, Minister Naderi spoke related to Qiamuddin Khadem Township, saying 478 acres of land was considered in the comprehensive plan of the township, adding 500 residential houses, mosque, school, green zone, clinic, kindergarten, firefighter, power station and commercial zone were included in the plan.
Praising the work of government officials, Minister Naderi said his ministry was trying its best to decrease the housing issue to its minimum, adding proper planning were on hand to provide house for returnees and one of the programs to be soon implemented in Nangarhar province.
 He called the Carpet Weavers’ Township and construction of four thousands of residential houses by Indian support as other main projects to be implemented in the province.
Meanwhile senators and the lecturers of Nangarhar University praised Minister Naderi’s tireless efforts and called him a committed and hard work minister, adding Nangarhar people would hesitate no effort in bringing peace and stability and development together with Afghan government.
At the end, MinisterNaderisigned the comprehensive plan for QiamuddinKhadem Township, related to Nangarhar University lecturers.
The Kabul Times
 

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha