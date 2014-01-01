Political will available to fight corruption, President Ghani

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in a meeting of the rule of law and counter-corruption, said the political will to fight corruption was available, the presidential palace said in a statement the other day.

A report by the Monitoring and Evaluation Committee was shared with meeting members saying that during 542 individual and 160 grouping interviews across 10 provinces of the country including Kabul, Badakhshan, Balkh, Faryab, GHazni, Herat, Khost, Bamyan, Panjshir and Nangarhar, 138 schools have been covered.

Reports about other findings of the committee, including education curriculum, investigation system, inspection, management system and employment of teachers was also shared at the meeting, with the committee sharing up to 66 recommendations for reforms and development of the structure of the ministry of information and culture. Director General of the high administration on counter-corruption, Sayed Hussain Fakhri also provided his collected investigation about the employment of ineligible individual staff in the ministry of education and other office related to the ministry and the finance and human resources. Other officials including the minister of justice, Abdul Basir Anwar, chairman of independent administrative and reforms and civil services, Nader Naderi, and other participants, also spoke about the committee’s investigation in the meeting, with Mohammad Hanif Balkhi, the minister of education welcomed the investigation and said the probe had been launched based on the demand of his ministry to highlight the weak points of the ministry.