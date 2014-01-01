President Ghani issues decree for soon holding NOC election

KABUL: President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in a decree asked for soon and transparent election within the National Olympic Committee for the new chairman, Bakhtar News Agency reported.

“The National Olympic Committee has to soon hold an election, under the manifest of the Asian and World Olympic Committee, principle and domestic regulation and the directorate general of physical education and sport to elect the new chairman,” the agency said.

The delegation that not violating the principles and manifest of the International Olympic Committee can pave the way for bringing change and hold the election, according to the decree issued by the Presidential Palace adding the paralleled entities to the committee are nullified and any elections held earlier are invalid, after the issuance of the decree, the agency quoted.