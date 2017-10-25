  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
Afghanistan, Indian Presidents stress on expansion of cooperation

By KT 25/10/2017
 KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met yesterday with his Indian counterpart President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.
In the meeting attended by high-level delegations of the two countries, the India President considered President Ghani’s visit to India as valuable and significant in strengthening of bilateral relations.
Praising the India President and people for hospitality, President Ghani said Afghanistan and India had historic relations and praised the country for its comprehensive cooperation with the people and government of Afghanistan in various sectors during the past years. He stressed on continuation of bilateral relations and good cooperation between the two countries.
The two countries’ presidents discussed various issues and stressed on expansion of bilateral cooperation resulting in maintaining tranquility, security and lasting stability in future.
The Kabul Times 
 

Lucas David 26/10/2017
junjunralriosa 8 hours 27 minutes ago
micromkv 1 hour ago
Captcha