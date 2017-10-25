President Ghani meets Indian External Affairs Minister

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met Tuesday with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi.

Both sides discussed various issues in particular regional issues, economic, trade and transit cooperation and counter terrorism. They also discussed US new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia and considered the US strategy as valuable for improvement of situation in the region.

Pointing to expansion of economic and trade relations between the two countries, President Ghani said that exports via Afghanistan – India air corridor were successfully going on, adding that they wanted ocean corridor to be connected from Central Asia to India.

The country’s President considered role of neighboring countries as valuable in this regard and creating such corridor from Central Asia to India would change the region to economic cooperation center.

President Ghani added that Afghanistan had very good capacities in mines, textile and women handicrafts sector and asked the Indian side to cooperate Afghanistan in this regard.

Afterwards, the Indian external affairs minister assured that India would be cooperative with the people and government of Afghanistan in various sections such as before, adding that they were happy to play their role as a strategic partner with Afghanistan and want to expand further relations in various sectors with Afghanistan. In connection with peace in Afghanistan, the Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said that India aim was to maintain peace and lasting stability in the region.