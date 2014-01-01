2 Nangarhar roads being asphalted at a cost of 85m afs

JALALABAD: At a cost of 85 million afghanis, construction work on two road projects has been launched in Behsud district of Nangarhar province, an official said other day.

The two roads would take nine months to complete, said provincial rural rehabilitation and development director, Eng. Mujib Rahman Zia.

He said a 5.7-kilometer road would be asphalted in Zangoyee village and another 4.3 kilometer road in Muqam Khan village.

He said footpaths on both sides of the Zangoyee and Muqam Khan roads would cost 55 million afghanis and 29 million afghanis respectively and the projects would 4,300 families of the two villages.

Governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal termed the projects as important and said it was another step towards peace and stability in Nangarhar.

The projects would be closely supervised in order the construction companies avoid violating quality and implementation rules, he said.

Ali Khan, a resident of Muqam Khan village, said: “We are very happy about this project, our patients die on the road before reaching hospital to the bad condition of the road.”

He hoped security problems would also reduce with construction of the road.