President Ghani chairs high council on urban development

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani chaired the urban development high council meeting on Sunday, said his office in a statement.

The meeting discussed the plans of creating shelter for the repatriates in Qasem Abad of Behsood district of eastern Nangarhar province, program to eradicate mad dog rabies, and vaccination of stray dogs in the Kabul city as well as evaluate the achievements of the Ghoor, Farah and Logar provinces’ municipalities, according to the statement.

After hearing suggestion and plans of the meeting participants, particularly Minister of Urban Development, Sayed Mansour Naderi and minister of rural development, Ajmal Shams and the provincial mayors over their works and accomplishments, President Ghani said the main number of applicants from refugees should be specified for the lands expected to be distributed among them as well as the government should have a clear program for the refugees settlement.

He said the land distribution administration should have a database for the repatriates, under which a regular land distribution should be set on, according to the statement.

The problems of refugees should be considered as a national issue, and the entire ministries should take part in work for the solution, said the president.

He instructed the Kabul municipality program should be practiced in different fields including eradication of mad dogs’ rabies and the ministry of agriculture and the veterinary section of the ministry of higher education should cooperate with the municipality and in cooperation with the ministry of public health, the vaccination system should be carried out.