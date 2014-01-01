Contracts of 3 power supply projects signed in Herat

HERAT CITY: A contract for three power supply projects had been signed between Da Afghanistan Breshna Shirkat (DABS) and three power supply companies costing up to $16 million expected to gratuitously be provided by the World Bank (WB), a statement said Sunday.

The contracts were signed at the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to supply for Onay, Karukh Chasht-e-Sharif and Pashtun Zarghoon districts of the province, said the statement from DABS adding the project would be completed within 21 months, the first of which would take nine months and the second phase 18 months to complete.

The companies signed the contracts are Aster State Corps, Indian- Afghani, Atlas Afrooz Shargh and Ofoghe Alborz Industrial Group, said the statement adding minister of water and power and some provincial council members have attended the ceremony.

By the completion of the projects, the statement said up to 16, 000 households would benefit the 10 megawatt electricity.