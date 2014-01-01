President Ghani slams attack on Ghazni deputy ulema council

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has strongly condemned the terrorist attack as a result of which Ghazni deputy ulema council Mawlavi Abdul Hakim Hekmat was martyred.

“Terrorists by conducting such terrorist attacks will not reach their heinous goals and cannot scratch the determination of ulema and all other individuals working towards development of the country,” said President Ghani.

In a statement released from Presidential office, President Ghani called ulema as messengers’ heirs who are inviting the people to brotherhood, justice and peaceful life, but terrorist groups in fear of disclosing their crimes by ulemas conducted terrorist attack on ulemas as well as mosques and other religious places.

Afghanistan national defense and security forces would continue their justified effort towards rooting out terrorists with full bravery and punish those perpetrating inhuman and un-Islamic acts in the country.

In the statement, the country’s President offered deep condolence and sympathy to the family of martyred Mawlavi Abdul Hakim Hekmat, ulema council and the people of Ghazni and wished the deceased paradise.

The Kabul Times