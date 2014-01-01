Chinese Red Cross to cure Afghan children suffering VSD

KABUL: Chief executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met yesterday with delegation of China’s Red Cross at Sapidar palace.

In the meeting attended also by Chinese ambassador to Kabul, cooperation between Afghanistan Red Crescent Society and China’s Red Cross was discussed.

Delegation of the China’s Red Cross while stressing on expansion of cooperation with Afghanistan Red Crescent Society said that they were ready to take 20 Afghan children with Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) to China for treatment.

According to the Chinese delegation, cooperation in connection with treatment of children suffering VSD was part of MoU signed during Afghanistan chief executive’s visit to China.

The Chinese delegation asked chief executive for cooperation in connection with providing passports to the children. In the meeting, the country’s chief executive while praising the Chinese Red Cross Society for its cooperation and assistance to the people of Afghanistan said the government would provide necessary facilities for taking Afghan children to China for treatment.

He ordered that passports should be urgently issued for children suffering VSD.