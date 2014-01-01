MoIC cooperating with UN representative office to Afghanistan

KABUL: Prof. Mohammad Rasoul Bawari, acting minister of information and culture met yesterday with UN representative to Afghanistan.

In the meeting, program for prevention of under-age and compulsory marriages in the country was discussed and the UN representative office to Afghanistan has prepared the program with relevant ministries.

Implementation of the program needs financial aids of the donor organizations.

During his meeting with Ms. Solav Mustafa in-charge of gender and Dr. Noor Mohammad Murad in-charge of youth in UN representative office to Kabul, Prof. Bawari said that early marriage was a big problem as girls and women were paying the heavy cost of the phenomenon.

Ministry of information and culture is committed to cooperate with UN representative office to Kabul in this regard.

According to another report, 9th session of commission for holding international seminar titled ‘role of Sophism in expansion of Islamic culture’ was held in ministry of information and culture with participation of members of the commission.

In the session, Prof. Bawari said that holding the seminar would be a valuable step towards effectiveness of Sophism in Islamic culture.